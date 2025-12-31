Dalal Street Opens Last Session Of 2025 In Green, Sensex Over 84,900, Nifty Nears 26K

×

In the pre-open session, the Sensex climbed over 100 points and inched closer to 84,800, and the Nifty crossed 25,950, around 9:11 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)

Indian share markets geared up for the last trading session of 2025 on Wednesday morning with renewed optimism. The BSE Sensex started trading near 84,900, rallying nearly 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 25,970, jumping more than 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

Both equity benchmarks ended Tuesday’s session marginally lower, with year-end lethargy, sustained foreign fund outflows and subdued global cues keeping investors cautious, even as strong domestic data failed to lift sentiment.

Extending losses for a fifth straight session, the Sensex slipped 20.46 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 84,675.08. The Nifty also finished almost unchanged, easing 3.25 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 25,938.85.

Year-End Trading, Global Cues Weigh On Market Sentiment

Market participants largely stayed on the sidelines amid thin year-end volumes and the absence of fresh triggers. Weakness in global equities and continued foreign portfolio selling overshadowed positive domestic indicators, resulting in range-bound trade.

“The Indian equity markets ended flat in a lacklustre session amid mixed global cues, overshadowing strong November IIP data showing 6.7 per cent growth, the highest in 25 months. Muted year-end activity and persistent concerns over FII outflows kept investors cautious,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research (Wealth Management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Markets Today GIFT Nifty
