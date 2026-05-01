Share Markets On Pause Today: Why BSE, NSE Are Closed And MCX Isn’t Fully Shut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Equity, derivatives, and SLB markets are closed for Maharashtra Day.

Commodity markets have partial activity; MCX resumes evening session.

Global markets in Asia and Europe also observe Labour Day.

Stock Market Holiday: Indian equity markets are taking a pause today as trading remains suspended on account of Maharashtra Day. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed, bringing a temporary halt to activity across key segments.

Trading across equity, derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will remain shut on May 1, in line with the official holiday calendar of the exchanges.

With markets closed for the day, all trading activity in these segments has been suspended. Regular operations are set to resume on Monday, May 4.

Commodity Markets: Partial Activity Continues

While equity markets are fully shut, the commodity segment will follow a slightly different schedule.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume in the evening session between 5:00 PM and 11:55 PM.

In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which focuses on agri-commodities, will remain closed for both sessions today.

Also Read : Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

Labour Day Impact: Global Markets Also Shut

The market holiday is not limited to India. Several major global markets are also closed today due to Labour Day.

Across Asia, trading has been halted in markets such as China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

European markets, including France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Poland, are also observing a trading holiday.

What’s Next on the 2026 Holiday Calendar?

Today’s closure is one among several trading holidays scheduled for the year.

In May, markets will remain shut once more on May 28 for Bakri Id. June will see a holiday on June 26 for Muharram, while July and August have no scheduled market holidays.

Later in the year, trading will be suspended on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra.

November will have two holidays: November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada and November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The final market holiday of the year will fall on December 25 for Christmas.

Also Read : Too Many EMIs? Here’s How Lenders Assess Your Loan Eligibility

A Pause Before Markets Reopen

With both domestic and several global markets closed, trading activity is expected to remain muted today. Market participants will now look ahead to the next trading session on Monday, when normal operations resume across exchanges.

For investors and traders, the brief pause offers a moment to assess global cues before markets reopen for the next leg of activity.