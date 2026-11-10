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English NewsBusinessStock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session

Stock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session

The closure follows a positive finish on Dalal Street on Monday, when benchmark indices managed to end higher despite a volatile session.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock exchanges remain closed Tuesday for Diwali holiday.
  • All equity, derivative segments suspended; commodities reopen 5 PM.
  • Closure follows Monday's modest gains, led by public banks.

Investors will have to wait another day for the next trading session as Indian stock exchanges remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE have suspended trading across their regular market segments for the day.

The closure follows a positive finish on Dalal Street on Monday, when benchmark indices managed to end higher despite a volatile session. The Sensex rose 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 81,106.65, while the Nifty gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,044.65, according to IANS.

NSE, BSE Trading Holiday: Which Segments Are Closed Today?

Trading will remain suspended across the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on both exchanges on November 10.

The holiday is being observed on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Investors will not be able to execute trades in these segments during the day.

The commodity derivatives segment will also remain closed during the morning session. However, trading in commodities is scheduled to resume in the evening, from 5 pm.

When Will The Indian Stock Market Reopen?

The next trading session on the NSE and BSE will take place on Wednesday, November 11. Regular market trading is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am.

Monday's session had ended with modest gains for the benchmark indices. Buying in public sector banks and pharmaceutical stocks helped the market finish in positive territory, even as weakness in IT and metal shares limited the upside.

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose more than 3%, while the Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices gained 0.55% and 0.1%, respectively. State Bank of India, Trent and Nestle India were among the leading gainers on the Nifty.

Nifty Outlook: 25,150-25,200 Zone Remains Key Resistance

Market experts have identified the 25,150-25,200 range as an immediate resistance zone for the Nifty. A sustained move above this level could support further upward momentum, they said.

On the downside, the 24,800 mark remains an important support level. According to market watchers, the index's ability to hold above this range will be important for the ongoing recovery, while a decisive fall below it could lead to renewed selling and near-term profit-booking.

Investors are also tracking global market cues, institutional fund flows and corporate developments. India's and the US's inflation data, crude oil prices and global risk sentiment are among the factors market participants are watching for further direction.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The NSE and BSE holiday calendars show two more scheduled market closures in 2026, excluding regular weekend holidays.

 

Date

Day

Occasion

November 24, 2026

Tuesday

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, 2026

Friday

Christmas
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian stock exchanges closed on November 10?

Indian stock exchanges (NSE and BSE) are closed on November 10 due to the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday. This means trading is suspended across regular market segments for the day.

Which trading segments are affected by the November 10 holiday?

Equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments are fully suspended. The commodity derivatives segment is closed in the morning but will resume trading from 5 pm.

When will Indian stock market trading resume after the holiday?

Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, November 11. Regular market trading is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
NSE November 10 Stock Market Closed BSE. Share Market Holiday Share Market Holiday Today Diwali Market Holiday
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