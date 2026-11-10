Stock Market Holiday November 10: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed Today; Check Next Trading Session

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock exchanges remain closed Tuesday for Diwali holiday.

All equity, derivative segments suspended; commodities reopen 5 PM.

Closure follows Monday's modest gains, led by public banks.

Investors will have to wait another day for the next trading session as Indian stock exchanges remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE have suspended trading across their regular market segments for the day.

The closure follows a positive finish on Dalal Street on Monday, when benchmark indices managed to end higher despite a volatile session. The Sensex rose 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 81,106.65, while the Nifty gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,044.65, according to IANS.

NSE, BSE Trading Holiday: Which Segments Are Closed Today?

Trading will remain suspended across the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on both exchanges on November 10.

The holiday is being observed on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. Investors will not be able to execute trades in these segments during the day.

The commodity derivatives segment will also remain closed during the morning session. However, trading in commodities is scheduled to resume in the evening, from 5 pm.

When Will The Indian Stock Market Reopen?

The next trading session on the NSE and BSE will take place on Wednesday, November 11. Regular market trading is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am.

Monday's session had ended with modest gains for the benchmark indices. Buying in public sector banks and pharmaceutical stocks helped the market finish in positive territory, even as weakness in IT and metal shares limited the upside.

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose more than 3%, while the Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices gained 0.55% and 0.1%, respectively. State Bank of India, Trent and Nestle India were among the leading gainers on the Nifty.

Nifty Outlook: 25,150-25,200 Zone Remains Key Resistance

Market experts have identified the 25,150-25,200 range as an immediate resistance zone for the Nifty. A sustained move above this level could support further upward momentum, they said.

On the downside, the 24,800 mark remains an important support level. According to market watchers, the index's ability to hold above this range will be important for the ongoing recovery, while a decisive fall below it could lead to renewed selling and near-term profit-booking.

Investors are also tracking global market cues, institutional fund flows and corporate developments. India's and the US's inflation data, crude oil prices and global risk sentiment are among the factors market participants are watching for further direction.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The NSE and BSE holiday calendars show two more scheduled market closures in 2026, excluding regular weekend holidays.