Stock Market On Monday: What Could Change Dalal Street's Mood This Week?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets rallied strongly last week, driven by foreign inflows.

Falling crude oil prices and renewed foreign inflows boosted sentiment.

Consumption, realty surged; IT stocks witnessed significant declines.

Stock Market Monday Outlook: Indian equity markets are set to begin Monday’s session on a constructive note after benchmark indices posted solid gains last week, supported by easing geopolitical concerns, lower crude oil prices, and renewed foreign investor interest. Investors will closely track whether the momentum can be sustained after the sharp rally seen across broader markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed nearly 1.7% during the week to close at 76,803, while the Nifty 50 advanced 1.7% to settle at 24,013. Strong participation beyond large-cap stocks lifted market sentiment, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 2.9% and the Nifty Smallcap index gaining 3.2%.

As trading resumes on Monday, market participants will watch the sustainability of foreign inflows, movements in crude oil prices, and the continued divergence between banking and information technology stocks. Lower volatility and strong domestic liquidity remain supportive factors, although weakness in the IT sector could continue to weigh on sentiment.

Strong Finish Sets The Tone For Monday

Indian equities ended the previous week on a firm footing, with benchmark indices registering healthy gains and broader markets outperforming large-cap peers. The Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 150 advanced 1.65% and 3.21%, respectively, highlighting widespread participation across sectors.

The Nifty 100 settled at 25,086.65, while the Nifty 500 closed at 23,144.20. The strong performance reflected improving risk appetite, helped by favourable global developments and steady domestic liquidity.

India VIX declined 11.89% during the week to 12.97, indicating lower market anxiety. Reduced volatility could provide additional comfort to traders entering Monday’s session.

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Foreign Flows And Domestic Liquidity Remain Supportive

A key positive development for markets was the return of Foreign Institutional Investors as net buyers after a prolonged period of selling. FIIs invested Rs3,386 crore during the week, with the largest inflow coming on Friday when they bought shares worth Rs4,859 crore, largely due to passive fund adjustments linked to the FTSE quarterly rebalancing.

Domestic Institutional Investors continued to provide support to the market. DIIs invested Rs7,108 crore during the week, helping maintain upward momentum and absorbing periods of selling pressure.

Even towards the end of the week, when foreign investors turned net sellers, domestic institutions invested Rs3,516 crore, helping protect downside levels and stabilise market sentiment.

Crude Oil And Global Cues Will Drive Sentiment

The sharp decline in crude oil prices emerged as one of the most important market triggers. Brent crude fell more than 9% during the week and moved towards $79 per barrel, easing concerns about inflation and external vulnerabilities.

The fall in energy prices followed easing tensions in West Asia and a reported US-Iran interim peace deal, which improved global risk sentiment. Lower crude prices are particularly beneficial for India because of its dependence on imported energy.

Meanwhile, US 10-year bond yields remained below the 4.5% level, supporting interest in emerging markets. Investors will monitor global developments and commodity prices closely when trading resumes on Monday.

IT Weakness Contrasts With Strength In Consumption And Realty

Sectoral trends remained sharply divided during the week. Consumption and housing-related shares led the rally as lower fuel prices improved sentiment. The Nifty Consumption index surged 6.44%, while the Nifty Realty index gained 5.50%.

Capital Goods rose 4.02%, and Infrastructure stocks advanced 2.98%, indicating broad participation in domestic economy-linked sectors.

However, information technology emerged as the weakest segment of the market. The IT index declined 1.33% during the week. On Friday, major technology stocks witnessed sharp losses, with Infosys falling 7.87% and TCS declining 5.90%, erasing earlier gains.

Global Technology Concerns May Influence Monday Trade

Wall Street technology stocks faced significant pressure after global IT services company Accenture reduced its full-year guidance. The stock fell sharply and triggered risk-off sentiment across technology shares.

The development could keep Indian IT counters under pressure at the start of the week, particularly after the steep declines seen in sector leaders on Friday.

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading patterns, with some economies benefiting from lower energy prices while semiconductor-focused markets experienced supply-related volatility. These global developments are likely to influence sentiment during Monday’s session.

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Key Levels And Market Risks To Watch

The contraction in India VIX and steady institutional support suggest that investor confidence has improved. However, traders will continue to monitor whether foreign inflows remain consistent and whether the weakness in technology stocks deepens.

The Indian rupee ended the week at Rs94.37 against the US dollar, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 6.85%. Stable bond yields and currency movements could offer additional support to equities.

As markets open on Monday, investors will assess whether falling oil prices, strong domestic liquidity and improving global sentiment can offset concerns surrounding technology stocks. The answer may determine whether the recent rally extends further or pauses after a strong week.