Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSEBI Chief Pandey: Capital Markets, Mutual Funds Key Pillars Of India’s Economic Future

SEBI Chief Pandey: Capital Markets, Mutual Funds Key Pillars Of India’s Economic Future

Pandey highlighted structural opportunities, pointing out that mutual fund AUMs are below 25 per cent of GDP, with urban participation at approximately 15% and rural participation at 6%

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said that India’s sustained economic strength will be significantly driven by its capital markets, which are essential for the country’s progress towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal and crucial for capital formation.

Pandey said at an event here that capital markets are instrumental in achieving the country's developmental aspirations, adding that companies have raised approximately Rs 2 lakh crore from the primary market this year, indicating robust investors' confidence.

"There is a deep well of domestic capital waiting to be deployed," Pandey said, adding that SEBI is committed to simplifying and speeding up the capital-raising process, enabling businesses to access funds more efficiently.

"We are facilitators of capital formation, and our goal is to help businesses raise capital seamlessly to power India's growth and transformation," the SEBI Chairperson said.

He characterised the regulator's approach as "optimum regulation," which adjusts guardrails without stifling innovation.

“We’ve made several regulatory changes and will continue a consultative approach,” he added.

Pandey highlighted structural opportunities, pointing out that mutual fund assets under management are below 25 per cent of GDP, with urban participation at approximately 15 per cent and rural participation at 6 per cent.

“There’s huge opportunity in deepening mutual fund penetration,” Pandey said, noting that 22 per cent of non-investors aware of mutual funds plan to invest in the next year.

The SEBI Chairman added that the regulator will conduct a comprehensive review of short-selling and securities lending and borrowing norms to align them with global standards.

Pandey, however, admitted that India's securities lending market is underdeveloped compared to other markets, reiterating commitment to reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, liquidity, and investor-friendliness.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Inc Mutual Funds SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey Fundraising Viksit Bharat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget