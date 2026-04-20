Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SCOBSA Conclave 2026 focused on 'Bharat Means Business' in New Delhi.

Leaders discussed navigating disruptions, growth opportunities, and economic strategy.

Sessions explored finance, wellness, and behavioural insights for resilience.

Conclave fostered networking and collaboration for India's business landscape.

New Delhi: A gathering of senior industry executives, policymakers and alumni was held on Saturday at the SCOBSA Conclave 2026, organised by the Alumni Association of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. The event took place at WelcomHotel by ITC, Kapashera, and centred on the theme “Bharat Means Business,” reflecting discussions around India’s evolving role in the global economy.

Supported by Union Bank of India as the title sponsor, the conclave aimed to provide a platform for dialogue on economic growth, leadership and sectoral transformation. SCOBSA President Neeti Maacker delivered the opening address, followed by a keynote by Vivek Gambhir, Venture Partner at Lightspeed India, who spoke on leadership in a rapidly changing business environment.

Industry Panel Examines Growth, Disruption, & Strategy

A panel discussion featuring senior leaders from across sectors formed a key part of the programme. Moderated by Maacker, the panel included Aseem Kaushik, Chairman of L’Oréal India, Sanjay Menon, Managing Director at Publicis Sapient, Saurabh Suneja, Director at NIIF, and Upasana Arora, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospital.

The discussion focused on navigating disruptions, identifying growth opportunities and adapting strategies in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market. Speakers highlighted the need for agility in decision-making and underscored the importance of aligning business priorities with broader economic trends.

The event concluded with closing keynotes from Ashish Dhawan, Founder and CEO of The Convergence Foundation, who emphasised the significance of institution building, and SSCBS Principal Poonam Verma, who delivered the institutional address.

Sessions Explore Finance, Wellness, & Behavioural Insights

Alongside macroeconomic discussions, the conclave included sessions addressing individual and organisational resilience. A fireside chat with Sarthak Ahuja of Niamh Ventures focused on managing personal finances amid uncertainty. Darshini Thanawala of Isprava Realty spoke about the integration of wellness into everyday life.

An interactive session led by Capt. Praveen Dahiya and the InQuest Team examined behavioural patterns and decision-making frameworks, offering participants practical insights into navigating complex situations.

Speakers across sessions pointed to India’s strengths as an innovation-driven and consumption-led economy. The expansion of digital infrastructure, the development of capital markets and the role of emerging leaders were identified as key drivers of sustained growth across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and sustainability.

“SCOBSA Conclave 2026 reflects the power of our alumni network, where ideas, mentorship, and shared legacy converge to shape the future of business in India,” noted Aseem Kaushik, Chairman of L’Oréal India.

Event Concludes With Networking And Collaboration

Organisers said the conclave also served as a platform for strengthening professional networks within the SSCBS alumni community. The programme included a cultural performance by an ODC Drum Circle, followed by a networking dinner where participants continued discussions and explored potential collaborations.

The conclave concluded with an emphasis on fostering long-term partnerships and contributing to India’s evolving business landscape.