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English NewsBusinessSBI UPI To Be Down For 45 Minutes On September 4: Check Timings, UPI Lite Option

SBI UPI To Be Down For 45 Minutes On September 4: Check Timings, UPI Lite Option

The disruption will last for around 45 minutes. However, customers will still be able to make smaller payments using UPI Lite during this period.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SBI UPI services unavailable Sep 4, 2026, for maintenance.
  • UPI Lite remains available for smaller payments during disruption.
  • Government may introduce MDR on select merchant UPI transactions.

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an alert for customers who regularly use its UPI services. The bank said UPI payments will be temporarily unavailable on September 4, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance.

The disruption will last for around 45 minutes. However, customers will still be able to make smaller payments using UPI Lite during this period.

SBI UPI Services To Remain Unavailable From 12:15 AM

According to SBI, UPI services will not be available from 12:15 AM to 1 AM on September 4, 2026. The bank said the maintenance-related disruption could end earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Customers who rely on SBI's UPI services for regular payments should therefore take note of the specified window.

UPI Lite To Remain Available

While regular UPI services will be unavailable, SBI said customers can use UPI Lite for smaller transactions during the maintenance period.

UPI Lite allows transactions of up to Rs 1,000 without requiring users to enter their UPI PIN for every payment. Customers can maintain a maximum balance of Rs 5,000 in UPI Lite.

What Is SBI's UPI Transaction Limit?

SBI allows customers to transact up to Rs 1 lakh through UPI in a single day.

For person-to-person (P2P) payments, the limit is 20 transactions per day. Certain verified merchant categories have higher transaction limits.

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The limit is up to Rs 2 lakh for insurance and capital market transactions. For IPOs, tax payments, hospitals, schools and colleges, the limit is up to Rs 5 lakh.

MDR On UPI Payments: What We Know

The government is preparing to introduce Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI merchant transactions. A notification on the matter is expected by mid-September.

However, the MDR rate, transaction limits and other related rules have not yet been officially finalised.

The government has clarified that the public will not be charged any fees for making UPI payments. P2P transactions will also continue to remain free.

If MDR is introduced, it will apply only to certain merchant transactions. At present, MDR is not charged on UPI transactions.

UPI Usage Has Grown Rapidly

UPI has transformed digital payments over the past few years, with transaction volumes rising sharply.

There were approximately 20 million UPI transactions in FY 2016-17. By FY 2025-26, the number had risen to more than 24,162 crore transactions.

The total value of UPI transactions also increased during this period, rising from Rs 0.07 lakh crore to approximately Rs 314 lakh crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will SBI's UPI services be temporarily unavailable?

SBI's UPI services will be unavailable from 12:15 AM to 1 AM on September 4, 2026, for scheduled maintenance. This disruption is expected to last around 45 minutes.

Can I use UPI Lite during the SBI UPI maintenance period?

Yes, customers can use UPI Lite for smaller transactions during the maintenance window. UPI Lite allows payments up to Rs 1,000 without needing a PIN.

What are the daily transaction limits for SBI UPI?

SBI allows UPI transactions up to Rs 1 lakh per day. For specific categories like IPOs or tax payments, the limit can be higher, up to Rs 5 lakh.

Will users be charged for UPI payments in the future?

MDR will be introduced on select merchant UPI transactions. Users will not be charged, and person-to-person payments will remain free.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Timings SBI UPI UPI September 4 SBI UPI To Be Down For 45 Minutes UPI Lite Option
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