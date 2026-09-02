SBI's UPI services will be unavailable from 12:15 AM to 1 AM on September 4, 2026, for scheduled maintenance. This disruption is expected to last around 45 minutes.
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SBI UPI To Be Down For 45 Minutes On September 4: Check Timings, UPI Lite Option
The disruption will last for around 45 minutes. However, customers will still be able to make smaller payments using UPI Lite during this period.
- SBI UPI services unavailable Sep 4, 2026, for maintenance.
- UPI Lite remains available for smaller payments during disruption.
- Government may introduce MDR on select merchant UPI transactions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will SBI's UPI services be temporarily unavailable?
Can I use UPI Lite during the SBI UPI maintenance period?
Yes, customers can use UPI Lite for smaller transactions during the maintenance window. UPI Lite allows payments up to Rs 1,000 without needing a PIN.
What are the daily transaction limits for SBI UPI?
SBI allows UPI transactions up to Rs 1 lakh per day. For specific categories like IPOs or tax payments, the limit can be higher, up to Rs 5 lakh.
Will users be charged for UPI payments in the future?
MDR will be introduced on select merchant UPI transactions. Users will not be charged, and person-to-person payments will remain free.
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