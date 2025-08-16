Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSBI Hikes Home Loan Rates Despite RBI's Repo Rate Cut: Bad News For Borrowers?

SBI Hikes Home Loan Rates Despite RBI's Repo Rate Cut: Bad News For Borrowers?

SBI's interest rates for home loans have increased from the earlier band of 7.50 per cent-8.45 per cent to a new band of 7.50 per cent-8.70 per cent.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Despite the RBI’s repo rate cut to 5.5 per cent, aimed at easing borrowing costs, India's largest mortgage lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has increased home loan rates by 25 basis points for new borrowers.

The bank raised the upper band of interest rates by 25 basis points. SBI's interest rates for home loans have increased from the earlier band of 7.50 per cent-8.45 per cent to a new band of 7.50 per cent-8.70 per cent. The new rates will particularly impact customers with low credit scores, as the maximum interest rate limit has been raised.

Public sector banks like Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Central Bank of India offer loans starting at 7.35 per cent and going up to 10.10 per cent or more, depending on the borrower’s credit profile.

Other public sector banks may follow SBI's lead. The repo rate was cut three times consecutively to provide relief to the public. The reduction in the repo rate by the RBI leads to lower interest rates on loans, including home loans, benefiting the public indirectly.

The bank had earlier released a report saying that the RBI's cutting the repo rate will make home loans cheaper. The change will be felt most immediately in loans linked to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR), which account for around 60 per cent of all loans given by Scheduled Commercial Banks (ASCBs), as per the data compiled by State Bank of India (SBI) Research.

As of August 2025, SBI home loans predominantly link to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) for new borrowers, aligning with the RBI's repo rate plus a spread.

Looking ahead, SBI warned that although lower rates benefit borrowers, banks might continue to face pressure on their profit margins.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Home Loan SBI RBI Rate Cut
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget