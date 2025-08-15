Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessS&P’s India Rating Lift To BBB A ‘Recognition Of Fiscal Strength’, Says SBI Research

S&P’s India Rating Lift To BBB A ‘Recognition Of Fiscal Strength’, Says SBI Research

According to the report, S&P India's projection for real GDP growth at 6.5 per cent is on the more pragmatic side when compared to other forecasts.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The rating of India did not capture the country’s fundamentals for almost a decade, and the current rating action by S&P reaffirms the position that India's rating ought to have been on the higher side, which is no surprise, according to a report by SBI Research.

According to the report, S&P India's projection for real GDP growth at 6.5 per cent is on the more pragmatic side when compared to other forecasts.

The rating agency also predicted that US tariffs will have an overall marginal impact and will not derail India's long-term growth prospects.

This is because, with sectoral exemptions on pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics, the exposure of Indian exports subjected to tariffs is lower at 1.2 per cent of GDP.

The current account deficit is expected to be in the range of 1.0-1.4 per cent for 2025-2028. CPI is expected in the range 4-4.5 per cent till 2028, SBI Research said, quoting S&P ratings projection report.

The agency acknowledged that the quality of government spending has improved in the past five to six years, with higher budget allocation to capex spending at 3.1 per cent.

The global rating agency also recognised that India's inflationary expectations are better anchored than they were a decade ago.

Also Read : FASTag Annual Pass Goes Live: Check Fees, Benefits, Coverage, And Usage Rules

The agency projected that the ratio of general government debt to GDP to decline to 78 per cent by fiscal 2029, from 83 per cent in fiscal 2025.

S&P Global Ratings, in its latest report, raised its long-term sovereign credit ratings on India to BBB from BBB– in August 2025 with a stable outlook.

The rating agency also upgraded the transfer and convertibility assessment to A–, which is the risk that a government imposes capital or exchange controls that prevent an entity from converting local currency into foreign currency and/or transferring funds to creditors located outside the country.

Earlier, S&P had revised the outlook on India's rating in May 2024 to positive from stable on robust growth and improved quality of government expenditure.

The rating action hinges on three fundamental observations— credible fiscal consolidation, strong external position and well-anchored inflationary expectations.

The downside to rating stems from a lack of political commitment to fiscal consolidation. Accordingly, continued reforms and a reduction in the public debt-to-GDP ratio could bring further upgrades, SBI research stated.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Economy INDIA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget