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HomeBusinessRupee Plunges To Record Low As West Asia Conflict Triggers Oil Shock

Rupee Plunges To Record Low As West Asia Conflict Triggers Oil Shock

A stronger greenback, heavy FII selling and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, according to forex traders.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The rupee slumped 12 paise to its record low of 92.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as global crude oil prices showed no signs of easing amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.

A stronger greenback, heavy FII selling and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.33 and slipped further to hit its record intra-day low of 92.37 against the US dollar, down 12 paise from its previous close.

The rupee touched a fresh intra-day low of 92.36 on Thursday and closed the session 24 paise down at its lowest level of 92.25 against the US dollar.

"Oil prices remained elevated after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is closed permanently till the resolution of the crisis. The dollar index also rose, European and Asian currencies all fell against the dollar," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

The rupee has remained vulnerable and in the absence of the RBI could have reached 93.00 levels, he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 99.77.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 4.99 per cent at USD 96.57 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex plunged 560.06 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 75,474.36, while the Nifty tanked 184.45 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 23,454.70.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 7,049.87 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, retail inflation moved up to 3.21 per cent in February compared to 2.74 per cent in the preceding month, driven mainly by higher food prices, government data released on Thursday showed.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current record low of the rupee against the US dollar?

The rupee slumped to its record low of 92.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. This represents a 12 paise decline from its previous close.

What are the main reasons for the rupee's decline?

Global crude oil prices, a stronger greenback, heavy FII selling, and weak sentiments in domestic equity markets are weighing on the rupee. The ongoing West Asian conflict is also a factor.

How has the rupee performed recently?

On Thursday, the rupee touched a fresh intra-day low of 92.36 and closed 24 paise down at 92.25 against the US dollar. It continued to slide on Friday.

What is the impact of oil prices on the rupee?

Elevated oil prices, particularly due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, are contributing to the rupee's weakness. Oil prices remained higher on Friday.

Published at : 13 Mar 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Hits Record Low Israel Iran Conflict Inr Vs Usd West Asia War
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