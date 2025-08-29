Reliance Foundation To Build World-Class Medical City In Mumbai With AI-Powered Healthcare

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, is set to transform Mumbai’s healthcare landscape with a massive 2,000-bed medical city — one of the most ambitious private healthcare projects India has ever seen.

The announcement came from Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, during the company’s 48th annual general meeting on August 29.

“This will not be just another hospital,” Ambani said. “It will be India’s new beacon of healthcare innovation, where AI-powered diagnostics, advanced medical technology, and some of the best doctors from across the world will come together to deliver global-standard care.”

The upcoming medical city won’t stop at offering treatment. It will also feature a medical college designed to train and nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals. Ambani expressed confidence that the project would not only make India proud but also earn global recognition.

The announcement coincides with the 10-year milestone of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Ranked among the country’s top multi-speciality hospitals, it has already treated over 3.3 million patients since its inception.

To mark the anniversary, the hospital is also unveiling a new wing named “Jeevan,” dedicated to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, with a strong focus on paediatric oncology. “Designed to heal our little ones with world-class care and a mother’s warmth,” Ambani said, highlighting the foundation’s philosophy of Respect for Life.

Through these initiatives, Reliance Foundation is pushing toward a larger goal: making world-class healthcare accessible and affordable for every Indian. The medical city project fits squarely into India’s broader effort to embrace AI, precision medicine, and international best practices in healthcare.