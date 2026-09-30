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English NewsBusinessRegents of California Univ sells nearly 1 pc stake in 360 ONE WAM for Rs 374 crore

Regents of California Univ sells nearly 1 pc stake in 360 ONE WAM for Rs 374 crore

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI): The Regents of the University of California sold a nearly 1 per cent stake in 360 ONE WAM for over Rs 374 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 12:54 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI): The Regents of the University of California sold a nearly 1 per cent stake in 360 ONE WAM for over Rs 374 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

The Regents of the University of California is the governing board of the University of California (UC) system.

According to bulk deal data on the BSE, the investor offloaded 36.33 lakh shares, representing a 0.89 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based wealth and asset management company, 360 ONE WAM, at an average price of Rs 1,030.08 apiece.

The transaction fetched Rs 374.31 crore, reducing the Regents of the University of California's holding in 360 ONE WAM to 1 per cent from 1.87 per cent.

The buyers could not be identified from the exchange data.

Shares of 360 ONE slipped 1.2 per cent to close at Rs 1,033 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II sold 11.02 lakh shares or a 2.4 per cent stake in Capital Small Finance Bank for Rs 31 crore.

The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 280 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 30.87 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II held a 2.52 per cent stake in the Jalandhar-based bank.

US-based Fidelity International bought 11.02 lakh shares at the same price.

Oman India Joint Investment Fund II is an affiliate of Mumbai-based private equity investment firm Oman India Joint Investment Fund, which is promoted by Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India.

Shares of Capital Small Finance Bank settled marginally lower at Rs 278.15 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG KSI

KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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Latest News Business News 30 September 2026
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