Dalal Street Shock: BSE, Angel One, Groww Stocks Crash After RBI Tightens Broker Lending Rules

Shares of BSE and several capital market-linked companies came under sharp pressure on February 16 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled tighter norms governing bank lending to stock brokers and other capital market intermediaries.

The reaction on Dalal Street was swift. Stocks in the segment fell between 2 per cent and 10 per cent as investors assessed the likely impact of higher collateral requirements and restrictions on proprietary trading finance, reported Moneycontrol.

At 10:15 AM on Monday morning, the Nifty Capital Markets index was trading nearly 2 per cent lower. Angel One was down 4 per cent, while shares of Groww declined 3.5 per cent.

What Has the RBI Changed?

On February 13, the RBI issued revised norms under the RBI (Commercial Banks - Credit Facilities) Directions, tightening banks’ exposure to capital market participants. The framework introduces higher collateral requirements for bank guarantees and effectively bars bank funding for proprietary trading by brokers.

The circular clearly states, “Banks shall not provide finance to a CMI for acquisition of securities on its own account, including for proprietary trading or investments”.

Under the amended rules, brokers will now have to provide full collateral against loans used for proprietary trading. Most exposures must be backed by 100 per cent collateral, including a significant cash component.

The new norms are set to take effect from April 1.

Why Capital Market Stocks Reacted Sharply

Brokerages and exchanges are directly exposed to the trading ecosystem. Any measure that curbs leverage or liquidity can ripple through derivatives volumes, a key earnings driver for several listed capital market companies.

According to Jefferies, BSE may be among the most impacted. The brokerage estimates that the new regulations around proprietary trading could lead to a 10 per cent earnings impact for the exchange operator.

Proprietary trading, where a firm trades using its own funds rather than client money, accounts for a significant portion of derivatives activity. Jefferies estimates that it contributes to 50 per cent of equity options premium turnover.

The Liquidity Question

Industry participants argue that while the RBI’s intent to safeguard the banking system is understandable, a blanket restriction could disrupt essential liquidity functions.

Proprietary and arbitrage desks play a central role in cash–futures arbitrage, options market making and index arbitrage. These strategies are typically low-margin but high-volume, helping to narrow spreads and improve price discovery.

Stricter collateral requirements for bank financing will increase funding costs for such desks. With higher capital locked in as collateral, trading strategies that rely on thin spreads may become less attractive.

Double Impact: STT Hike and Derivatives Cooling Measures

The timing of the RBI’s move adds another layer of pressure. The revised norms come alongside the recently hiked transaction tax on equity futures and options.

India’s federal government and financial regulators have been taking steps to cool the derivatives trading market, particularly amid concerns that retail investors have incurred significant losses in high-risk segments.

The combined effect of tighter bank funding rules and higher transaction taxes could dampen derivatives trading volumes in the near term.

With the revised norms coming into force from April 1, market participants have limited time to adjust funding models and risk strategies.

While the RBI’s objective is to strengthen financial stability and reduce systemic risk, the immediate reaction from equity markets reflects investor concern over earnings visibility for exchanges and brokerage firms.