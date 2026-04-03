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HomeBusinessRBI To Stay Cautious? Oil Shock, War Impact In Focus Ahead Of MPC Meet

RBI To Stay Cautious? Oil Shock, War Impact In Focus Ahead Of MPC Meet

The upcoming MPC, from April 6 to 8, will be the first since the West Asia conflict triggered the ongoing energy shock across the world.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Economists on Friday said they do not expect any change in repo rate or stance this time amid geopolitical tensions, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gears up for its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting next week.

According to them, the tone will be cautious and what will be eagerly awaited is RBI's forecast of GDP and inflation under the prevailing uncertainty.

“We do not expect any measures for either liquidity or currency management as RBI will do whenever required as we have seen of late,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda (BoB).

The three-day policy meeting is scheduled from April 6 to April 8 -- the first since the ongoing energy shock triggered by the West Asia conflict pushed Brent crude to average around $100 per barrel in March.

If inflation breaches the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent, the bank said there could be a rate hike towards the end of the year.

"Impact of war on growth and inflation will become clearer in the next 3-4 months. RBI is likely to then take a call on the direction of its rate trajectory," according to BoB.

According to HSBC Global Investment Research, the MPC meeting will be all about communication to address the anxiety around the oil price shock.

“We expect the RBI to outline scenarios, sensitivities, and broad tenets of their reaction function. Despite the oil price shock we don't expect rate hikes over the foreseeable future as we believe the RBI will focus on one-year ahead inflation, which may look softer than inflation in the immediate months,” said HSBC economists.

According to experts, the economic landscape has reached the end of the rate cut cycle and RBI will now remain on a prolonged pause.

The RBI moved on March 27 to sharply tighten onshore banks' net open foreign exchange positions, prompting speculation over whether an interest rate defence of the rupee would follow. HSBC pushed back on that view, saying the bar for rate hikes remains high.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the general expectation for the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting?

Economists do not expect any change in the repo rate or stance due to geopolitical tensions. The RBI's forecast for GDP and inflation under current uncertainty will be closely watched.

Could there be a rate hike if inflation increases?

Yes, if inflation breaches the upper tolerance band of 6%, a rate hike towards the end of the year is possible. The RBI will likely decide on its rate trajectory after assessing the impact of the ongoing conflict.

What will be the focus of the RBI's communication during the MPC meeting?

The RBI's communication is expected to address anxiety surrounding the oil price shock. They will likely outline scenarios, sensitivities, and their reaction function.

Are rate hikes anticipated in the near future?

No, rate hikes are not expected in the foreseeable future. The RBI is believed to be focusing on one-year ahead inflation, which may appear softer than immediate inflation figures.

Published at : 03 Apr 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Repo Rate RBI MPC RBI Rbi Mpc Rate Cut
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