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HomeBusinessGot A New Debit Or Credit Card? RBI Just Made Sure Your SIPs And Insurance Don't Stop With It

Got A New Debit Or Credit Card? RBI Just Made Sure Your SIPs And Insurance Don't Stop With It

If your SIP or insurance auto-pay ever stopped after a card change, RBI's new e-mandate rules make sure that never happens again.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RBI's new e-mandate rules streamline recurring payments.
  • Auto-debits now continue with new credit/debit cards.
  • No extra charges for e-mandate facility apply.

RBI New Rules: For anyone using auto-pay for SIPs, insurance premiums, or credit card bills, there is an important update from the Reserve Bank of India. The regulator has issued consolidated directions under the Digital Payments E-mandate Framework, 2026. These new rules do not overhaul the system but refine existing norms to reduce friction for users. 

The changes are effective immediately and aim to make recurring digital payments smoother, safer, and more user-friendly without adding extra costs or complicated steps.

What Happens To Auto-Debits When Your Card Is Reissued?

One of the biggest changes addresses a common problem users faced earlier. Previously, auto-debits were tied to a specific card’s details, like the 16-digit number, expiry date, and CVV. If your debit or credit card was replaced due to expiry, loss, fraud, or an upgrade, all standing instructions would stop working.

Under the new framework, issuers can now map existing e-mandates to the newly issued card. This means your SIPs, subscription payments, or bill auto-debits will continue without interruption. 

Users no longer need to re-register mandates every time a card is replaced, which removes a major inconvenience.

Are There Charges Or Limits On Auto-Debit Payments Now?

The RBI has made it clear that no charges can be levied for using the e-mandate facility. This ensures customers will not see any convenience or processing fees simply for enabling auto-pay.

On transaction limits, payments up to Rs 15,000 can go through without additional authentication. For amounts above this, users must approve the transaction using OTP or AFA. 

However, for categories like insurance, mutual funds, and credit card bill payments, the limit without OTP is higher, going up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction.

The framework also strengthens grievance handling. Banks must clearly mention complaint mechanisms in alerts and ensure proper dispute resolution systems, extending protection against unauthorised transactions to recurring payments as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new RBI update regarding auto-debits?

The RBI has issued consolidated directions for recurring digital payments, refining existing norms to make the process smoother and safer for users.

What happens to my auto-debits when my credit or debit card is reissued?

Your auto-debits will now continue uninterrupted. Issuers can map existing e-mandates to your newly issued card, so you won't need to re-register them.

Are there any new charges for using auto-debit payments?

No, the RBI has clarified that no charges can be levied for using the e-mandate facility. You won't face any additional fees for enabling auto-pay.

What are the transaction limits for auto-debit payments under the new framework?

Payments up to Rs 15,000 can proceed without additional authentication. For amounts above this, OTP or AFA is required, though insurance and mutual fund payments have a higher limit of Rs 1 lakh without OTP.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Credit Card Debit Card Mutual FUnd Business Personal Finance RBI New Rules
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