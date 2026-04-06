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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gearing up to announce its April 2026 monetary policy this week. Expectations are firmly anchored around a pause.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its deliberations today, is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, as policymakers weigh rising global uncertainties against domestic growth momentum.

With the decision due on Wednesday, this policy review is shaping up to be one of the more complex in recent times, driven by a volatile mix of geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices and currency pressures.

A Pause Looks Most Likely

A majority of economists believe the RBI will refrain from altering rates in the current cycle, choosing instead to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. The rationale is rooted in uncertainty. With global developments shifting rapidly, particularly in West Asia, policymakers are likely to prioritise stability over swift action.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, indicated that the central bank is expected to remain on hold and closely monitor incoming inflation data before taking any further steps. This cautious approach reflects the RBI’s recent policy trajectory, despite cumulative rate cuts of 1.25 per cent since February last year, the central bank has held rates steady in the last few policy reviews.

Crude Oil Surge Clouds Inflation Outlook

The biggest concern for policymakers at this juncture is inflation. While retail inflation has been gradually aligning with the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent, the sharp spike in crude oil prices has introduced fresh risks.

Crude, which hovered around $60 per barrel for an extended period, has now climbed above $100 following the escalation of geopolitical tensions. Economists estimate that every $10 increase in crude prices could push inflation higher by up to 0.60 per cent, underscoring the sensitivity of India’s inflation dynamics to global energy costs.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist at State Bank of India, noted that the impact is already visible, with the rupee weakening past 93 against the dollar and imported inflation pressures rising across states. He also flagged the potential impact of a projected super El Niño, which could further disrupt food prices.

Currency Pressures Add Another Layer Of Risk

Alongside crude prices, currency movements are adding to the complexity of the policy environment. The rupee has depreciated by over 4 per cent since the onset of the current geopolitical tensions, amplifying imported inflation.

This combination of rising commodity prices and currency weakness places the RBI in a delicate position. While tightening policy could help stabilise inflation, it may also risk dampening growth at a time when external conditions are already uncertain.

Economists suggest that the RBI will closely track capital flows, bond yields and currency movements as part of its broader policy calibration.

Growth Remains Resilient, But Not Immune

On the domestic front, growth conditions continue to appear supportive. However, the global backdrop could weigh on key drivers such as exports and investment if uncertainties persist.

Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist at Crisil, said that under the base-case scenario where inflation remains close to target, the central bank may choose to look through the current supply shock and maintain its pause.

At the same time, policymakers are expected to remain alert to any signs of slowdown, particularly if global disruptions begin to impact demand more significantly.

Policy Tone And Guidance In Focus

Beyond the rate decision, the RBI’s communication will be closely scrutinised. Economists expect the tone of the policy statement to remain cautious and watchful, with an emphasis on flexibility.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, suggested that while no immediate change in rates or stance is expected, the central bank’s projections for inflation and growth will be critical in shaping market expectations.

There is also a possibility that the RBI may revise its inflation forecast upwards if crude oil prices remain elevated for an extended period. Similarly, growth projections may be adjusted to reflect evolving global risks.

Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, cautioned against reacting to short-term volatility, noting that the central bank would prefer clearer signals before making any decisive policy shifts.

Inflation Vs Growth: The Balancing Act

The April policy underscores a familiar dilemma for central banks: balancing inflation control with growth support. While domestic indicators remain relatively stable, the persistence of global uncertainties has tilted the focus towards inflation management.

Economists believe the RBI is likely to retain its neutral stance, preserving flexibility to respond as conditions evolve. Liquidity management, transmission of past rate changes and financial market stability are also expected to remain key considerations.

The RBI’s April 2026 policy review arrives at a time when external shocks are once again shaping domestic economic decisions. Rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and heightened geopolitical tensions have complicated the outlook, prompting a cautious policy stance.