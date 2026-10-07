RBI MPC October 2026: Why RBI Raised FY27 GDP Forecast To 7.1% Despite Rate Hike

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.7%, signalling stronger confidence in the underlying momentum of the Indian economy even as the central bank has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%.

The upgraded growth outlook was announced at the conclusion of the October Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, against a backdrop of elevated crude oil prices, rising inflation and continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

The MPC said the risks to the growth outlook remain evenly balanced.

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The latest projection marks a 40-basis-point increase from the RBI’s August forecast of 6.7% for FY27.

For the remaining quarters of the current financial year, the RBI now expects real GDP growth to come in at:

Q2 FY27: 7.2%

Q3 FY27: 6.9%

Q4 FY27: 6.8%

The central bank has also projected 7.1% growth for Q1 FY28, pointing to expectations of continued economic momentum into the next financial year.

The revision comes despite a more difficult external environment, with geopolitical tensions, elevated energy prices and volatility across global financial markets posing risks to the outlook.

The stronger GDP forecast comes alongside evidence of sustained domestic economic activity.

External demand has also provided some support through services exports and a recovery in merchandise exports.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra, while explaining the October policy decision, said the Indian economy remains strong despite a challenging global backdrop.

“Nonetheless, the Indian economy has been strong, and the economic momentum remains broad based,” Malhotra said.

He added that the economy is expected to remain resilient.