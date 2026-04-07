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HomeBusinessRBI MPC April 2026: When And Where To Watch Policy Announcement Live

RBI MPC April 2026: When And Where To Watch Policy Announcement Live

The RBI Governor’s policy statement will be streamed live on the central bank’s official website, YouTube channel and X account. Viewers can also track real-time updates on ABP Live.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has begun its April 2026 meeting, setting the stage for a closely watched policy decision at a time of heightened global uncertainty. 

The three-day meeting, which runs from April 6 to April 8, marks the first policy review of FY27 and comes amid rising crude oil prices, currency pressures and geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Wednesday at 10 AM, followed by a detailed press conference at noon, where he is expected to outline the central bank’s assessment of inflation, growth and liquidity conditions.

When And Where To Watch The RBI MPC Announcement

The RBI Governor’s policy statement will be streamed live on the central bank’s official website, YouTube channel and X account. Viewers can also track real-time updates on ABP Live.

The announcement is expected to draw strong attention from markets, borrowers and businesses alike, given the uncertain global backdrop and its implications for interest rates and inflation.

Rates Likely To Remain Unchanged

Most economists expect the MPC to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent in this review. This would extend the pause seen in recent meetings, as the RBI evaluates the impact of earlier rate cuts and evolving macroeconomic conditions.

The central bank has already reduced rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since February 2025, with the last cut delivered in December. According to a Reuters report, the RBI was expected to hold its key rate steady through 2026 while assessing how previous easing measures filter through the economy.

Against this backdrop, the April policy is widely expected to prioritise stability over further rate action.

Global Risks Take Centre Stage

The biggest variable shaping this policy meeting is the sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The ongoing conflict has disrupted global energy markets, pushing Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel and raising concerns about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

India, which relies heavily on energy imports, is particularly exposed to such shocks. The surge in oil prices has already triggered a sharp depreciation in the rupee, which has fallen more than 4 per cent since the conflict began on February 28, marking one of its weakest phases in over a decade.

Economists caution that sustained high crude prices could feed into domestic inflation, complicating the RBI’s policy calculus. The central bank is expected to closely assess how these global developments impact India’s inflation trajectory and external balances.

Inflation, Growth And Currency: A Delicate Balance

The RBI faces a complex trade-off between supporting growth and containing inflation.

Prashant Pimple, CIO, Fixed Income at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said the conflict has introduced fresh uncertainty into India’s macro outlook. “The West Asia war added an unexpected twist to India’s macro-outlook, highlighting our pain points as an economy dependent on external energy supplies. Elevated crude prices for long will have spillovers on domestic inflation and negative fiscally,” he said.

He added that the current environment is weighing on both growth and inflation through multiple channels, including exports, currency pressures and shifting global capital flows. “We expect RBI to reflect a cautious tone on inflation but also be cognizant of growth dynamics… we expect RBI to maintain the status quo on policy rates.”

Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner at Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, echoed a similar view. “The April MPC comes at a genuinely difficult inflection point… a pause at 5.25 percent is the only credible call,” he said, citing risks from crude prices, currency volatility and geopolitical tensions.

Diverging Views On Rate Action

While a pause remains the base case, some industry voices have called for a rate cut to support growth.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, “We expect the RBI to adopt a calibrated and balanced approach… a 25 bps rate cut would provide timely support to the broader economy, including the real estate sector.”

He added that lower rates could improve homebuyer sentiment and sustain demand in the residential segment.

Similarly, Ramani Sastri, Chairman & MD of Sterling Developers, said, “We are hopeful of a rate cut as it would be highly encouraging for homebuyers and developers alike… A stable interest-rate environment will play a crucial role in sustaining homebuyer confidence.”

However, the broader consensus remains tilted towards a pause, given the uncertain global backdrop.

Liquidity And Policy Guidance In Focus

Beyond the rate decision, market participants will closely track the RBI’s stance on liquidity and its forward guidance.

Experts believe the central bank is likely to reiterate its commitment to maintaining adequate liquidity to support economic activity, while remaining cautious in its approach amid currency pressures.

The tone of Governor Malhotra’s commentary will be particularly important. Analysts expect the RBI to flag crude oil as a key upside risk to inflation, while maintaining a cautiously constructive outlook on growth.

Why This Policy Matters

The April MPC meeting comes at a time when global shocks are increasingly influencing domestic economic conditions. For India, the interplay between oil prices, currency movements and inflation will be critical in shaping monetary policy in the months ahead.

While the repo rate decision may not surprise markets, the central bank’s messaging will provide important cues on the future policy path.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any calls for a rate cut in this meeting?

While the consensus favors a pause, some industry voices have suggested a 25 basis points rate cut to support economic growth, particularly the real estate sector.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Repo Rate RBI MPC RBI MPC Repo Rate Rbi Mpc Live Rbi Mpc Where To Watch Rbi Mpc When To Watch Rbi Mpc Live Streaming
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