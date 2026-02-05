RBI MPC February 2026: Will Central Bank Pause After 125 Bps Cuts? When And Where To Watch Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week as Governor Sanjay Malhotra prepares to unveil the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February meeting.

The decision, due on Friday, February 6, will not only set the tone for interest rates but could also shape borrowing costs, market liquidity and investor sentiment in the months ahead.

For borrowers, homebuyers, investors and businesses alike, this is one policy announcement that could influence everyday finances in tangible ways.

When Is the RBI MPC Meeting?

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 from February 4 to 6. The previous MPC meeting was conducted between December 3 and 5.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Friday at 10 AM, followed by a press conference at noon where he will elaborate on the committee’s rationale, economic outlook and liquidity stance.

Where to Watch the Policy Announcement Live

The RBI Governor’s address will be streamed live on the RBI’s official website, YouTube channel and X account. Live updates will also be available on ABP Live.

Given the heightened focus on interest rates and liquidity conditions, market participants are expected to track not just the headline decision but also the commentary around inflation, growth and financial conditions.

What’s at Stake in the February Meeting?

This meeting comes shortly after the Union Budget and the announcement of the India-US trade deal, two developments that could influence the central bank’s thinking.

According to experts, the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, as there are no immediate concerns about growth or inflation. The RBI has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points since February last year. Because of this, many analysts expect the MPC to pause rate cuts at this meeting.

However, some experts believe there is still room for one more cut to further lower borrowing costs.

A Look Back: What Happened in December?

In the December policy review, the MPC unanimously cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent from 5.5 per cent. This followed a pause in the two meetings prior to that.

Before December’s cut, the committee had already lowered the repo rate by 100 basis points through three consecutive reductions since February, taking it from 6.5 per cent in February to 5.5 per cent in June.

The MPC retained a ‘neutral’ policy stance. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was set at 5.00 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were fixed at 5.50 per cent.

For borrowers, these moves translated into gradually easing lending rates, particularly in home loans and corporate borrowing.

Why the Repo Rate Matters

The MPC meets every two months to determine interest rates and provide projections on inflation and economic growth. The repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks, directly affects borrowers.

When the repo rate rises, banks typically increase loan interest rates. When it falls, borrowing usually becomes cheaper for consumers. The past year’s cumulative 125 basis points cut has already improved affordability across sectors such as housing and infrastructure.

Real Estate and Growth Outlook

Industry leaders expect policy stability to support ongoing growth momentum.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, believes the policy backdrop remains supportive of growth. In his view, the current macroeconomic setting calls for a "balanced and growth-supportive stance" from the MPC. He pointed to the Union government’s decision to increase public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY27, a 9 per cent rise over FY26, as outlined in the Union Budget 2026, saying this is likely to generate a multiplier effect across infrastructure and allied sectors, including real estate.

He also noted that the cumulative rate cuts delivered over the past year are beginning to translate into better affordability and stronger homebuyer demand. According to him, maintaining a stable interest rate environment at this stage would reinforce buyer confidence, sustain housing momentum and enable developers to accelerate launches and job creation, all of which would contribute meaningfully to broader economic growth.

Liquidity Concerns on Market Radar

While rates may remain steady, liquidity conditions are drawing close scrutiny.

Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner at Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, said the February meeting will be closely tracked for its signals on liquidity rather than headline rate moves.

He explained that elevated government borrowing and persistent foreign portfolio investor outflows are tightening domestic liquidity conditions, even though policy rates have remained steady.

Continued dollar purchases by FPIs, he observed, are draining liquidity, while heavy government bond supply is pushing yields higher, limiting credit availability and raising the cost of domestic fund-raising.

According to Sawrikar, markets will be watching how the RBI addresses these pressures through its liquidity toolkit. Any indication of proactive steps to ensure adequate system liquidity and orderly bond market functioning would be key for investor confidence and market stability.

In his assessment, the MPC is likely to prioritise macroeconomic stability and smoother transmission, signalling that at this juncture, policy effectiveness depends more on calibrated liquidity management and stable financial conditions than on immediate rate changes.

What Should Borrowers Watch?

Even if the repo rate remains unchanged, the tone of the RBI’s commentary could influence bond yields, bank lending behaviour and market confidence. Borrowers should pay attention to forward guidance, inflation projections and liquidity signals.

For now, the February MPC meeting appears less about dramatic rate moves and more about signalling stability. But in a global environment shaped by trade developments and capital flows, even a pause can carry significant meaning.