Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI removed minister Patil and seven for exceeding tenure.

RBI acted after court directed member's disqualification plea.

Minister Patil questioned rule's retrospective application and state law.

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 19 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered removal of Maharashtra Cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil and seven other directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank for exceeding the 10-year tenure limit.

Patil belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Reacting to the development, he told PTI that he would not challenge the RBI's order, but the ten-year rule came into force in 2021 and it should be examined if it could be applied for appointments prior to that year.

He also said that the state law had not been amended to incorporate the 2021 rule.

The central bank's order followed directions passed by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court in response to a petition filed by bank member Satish Sheshrao Jadhav.

RBI Assistant General Manager Kapil Goswami issued the order on Friday.

Directors of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs/Central Cooperative Banks) have a maximum tenure cap of ten years under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as amended by the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Earlier, State Cooperation Department Deputy Secretary Sudhir Amrite had written to the Cooperation Commissioner, Pune, seeking action against directors of district central cooperative banks who had completed more than 10 years in office.

Subsequently, on May 25, 2026, Satish Jadhav submitted a complaint to the Chief General Manager of the RBI, seeking disqualification of eight directors of the Latur DCC Bank on the same ground.

Jadhav told PTI on Saturday that copies of the complaint were also submitted to the Divisional Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Latur Division; the Cooperation Commissioner, and the NABARD section of the RBI.

As the RBI did not act on the complaint, Jadhav moved the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2026. On August 3, the court asked the RBI to take action on Jadhav's May 25 complaint within six weeks.

The central bank on September 4 asked the concerned directors to submit their responses by September 10.

Seven of the directors, namely, Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, Shripatrao Nivruttirao Kakade, Swayamprabha Dhananjay Patil, Vyankatrao Dhondiram Birajdar, Prithviraj Harishchandra Shirsat, Pramod Jadhav and Nagorao Patil, submitted their resignations to the bank's chairman and Managing Director Hanumant Jadhav on September 10.

The bank's executive director approved the resignations and forwarded them to the RBI General Manager by email.

On September 18, the RBI directed the Latur DCC Bank to remove from office "the director who is ineligible to hold office under Section 10A(2A)(i), read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949." Speaking to PTI, minister Patil questioned the applicability of the 10-year rule in his case, saying the law enacted in 2021 should be applied prospectively and not retrospectively.

"I cannot take a position against the RBI as I am part of the government," Patil said, when asked if he would move the court.

Whether the 10-year period could be counted retrospectively from before the provision came into force, he asked.

Patil also cited instances from other districts where individuals with long associations with cooperative banks had continued to be elected to their boards, and questioned whether the tenure provision was being applied uniformly.

He also stressed the importance of experienced leadership in cooperative banks, particularly in Marathwada, saying the credibility and experience of boards of directors played an important role in maintaining the stability of urban cooperative banks.

The minister also said that the Maharashtra law had not yet been amended to incorporate the 10-year tenure provision, and the existing law would continue to apply until such a change is made.

He said DCC elections had subsequently been held in Parbhani and people with a 10-year tenure were elected. An objection was raised by the District Deputy Registrar in Nanded, where former Union minister Pratap Patil Chikhlikar was elected.

"I had made it clear that until there is a change in our law, the existing Maharashtra state law will continue to apply. The RBI is a separate institution," Patil said.

He further said the Reserve Bank of India could issue directions in matters relating to financial affairs, but the state had to act according to its own cooperative law.