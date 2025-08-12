A surge in holiday bookings is sweeping across India as the festive calendar kicks off with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, bringing a travel boom — and a steep climb in fares.

From the coffee plantations of Coorg to the beaches of Goa and the hills of Rishikesh, Indian holidaymakers are seizing the extended mid-August break for quick getaways.

According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, travel aggregators, airlines, and hotel chains are reporting record activity, with bookings across key leisure destinations up by double digits compared to last year.

Long Weekends Fuel Holiday Demand

With 15 August falling on a Friday this year, many travellers are taking advantage of the opportunity to extend their breaks into four- or even five-day weekends. Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO of ixigo, told the news organisation that a 25–30 per cent year-on-year jump is being seen in leisure travel flight bookings. “The trend is clear — mini-vacations are becoming the norm, and the demand curve is peaking earlier than usual, the executive noted.

EaseMyTrip’s Rikant Pittie reported that Independence Day bookings have risen 11–12 per cent from last year, while Yatra has seen overall bookings jump 25–30 per cent over regular weekends, with hotels specifically up 22–24 per cent.

Airlines are adjusting capacity to match the rush, with domestic air traffic expected to grow 15–20 per cent between 12–18 August. Quoting a senior Air India official, the report said, “Airlines have started redeploying extra capacity and flights on popular domestic routes, and are also offering last-minute discounts to boost travel during the August 15 weekend."

Rising Interest in the North-East

IndiGo executives reported a 30 per cent rise in travel to the North-East compared with August 2024, as travellers look for alternatives to Kashmir and flood-affected regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Destinations such as Assam, Gangtok, and Darjeeling are benefiting from this shift.

Bharatt Malik of Yatra Online highlighted the growing influence of Gen Z travellers, who prefer spontaneous trips, offbeat stays, and hybrid workations. Adotrip’s Dr Vikas Katoch observed that many siblings planned trips together this Raksha Bandhan, exploring everything from Chikmagalur’s misty landscapes to treks like Hampta Pass.

Airfares and Hotel Tariffs Climb Sharply

With demand surging, prices are following suit. The report's data shows airfares on busy domestic routes such as Delhi–Mumbai, Bengaluru–Goa, and Delhi–Dehradun rising by 40–80 per cent, depending on booking time. International fares are also costlier — Delhi–Dubai is now 40–50 per cent more expensive than last year.

Pittie noted some routes, including Gwalior–Delhi and Mumbai–Goa, have seen fare increases of 40–60 per cent, with occasional spikes of up to threefold. Scenic hubs like Udaipur, Coimbatore, and Dehradun are also experiencing a 10–15 per cent annual increase in fares.

Hospitality Sector Enjoys Record Occupancy

Hotel bookings are tracking the same momentum. Udaipur recorded a sixfold jump in bookings compared to 2024, while Candolim in Goa saw a 17-times increase. Lonavala demand is up 5.4 times year-on-year.

Occupancy rates across Ramee Group hotels are averaging 75–78 per cent for the holiday period, with some leisure properties close to full capacity. Experiential stays such as spa weekends and rooftop dining are pulling in families and groups, noted Senior Vice President Saurabh Gahoi.

According to K B Kachru of the Hotel Association of India, ADRs (Average Daily Rates) are expected to be 10–15 per cent higher than last year. In Q3 2024, India’s hospitality sector posted a 10.8 per cent year-on-year increase in RevPAR, driven in part by Independence Day demand, JLL reported.

Festive Momentum Set to Continue

Travel executives expect the boom to extend into the rest of the festive calendar, powered by long weekends, family gatherings, and pent-up demand. Flexible work policies are further enabling extended stays and quick escapes.