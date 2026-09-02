Price-Volume Breakout Stocks: These Shares May Be In Focus Tomorrow

The benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed in negative territory on Wednesday, tracking a global selloff after U.S.-Iran strikes heightened concerns over potential disruptions to oil flows.

The resulting rise in crude oil prices revived inflation concerns and pushed global bond yields higher, weighing on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 witnessed a volatile trading session.

The index opened gap down at 23,858.00 and initially slipped to an Intraday low of 23,786.80 before recovering towards the 23,900 mark.

However, the recovery remained capped as selling pressure continued at higher levels, with the index trading in a narrow range for most of the session.

In the closing auction session, the index recovered sharply to close above the 23,900 mark. At close, the Nifty 50 settled at 23,914.45, down 141.35 points, or 0.59 per cent.

The Sensex declined 373.93 points to close at 76,570.35. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty closed 0.41 per cent lower, while India VIX advanced 3.33 per cent, indicating a rise in market volatility.

Top 3 price-volume breakout stocks: IFCI Ltd is currently trading at Rs 97.72, up 11.99 per cent from its previous close of Rs 87.26. The stock recorded a high of Rs 99.49, which is also its 52-week high.

Trading volume stood at around 42.81 crore shares, indicating a price-volume breakout with a volume spike.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 111.38 per cent from its 52-week low. Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd is currently trading at Rs 249.60, up 7.57 per cent from its previous close of Rs 232.03.

The stock touched a high of Rs 255.23, matching its 52-week high.

Trading volume stood at around 5.66 crore shares, indicating a price-volume breakout with a volume spike.

The stock has gained 51.27 per cent from its 52-week low.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd is currently trading at Rs 111.79, up 7.85 per cent from its previous close of Rs 103.65.

The stock touched a high of Rs 114, which is also its 52-week high.

Trading volume stood at around 3.64 crore shares, indicating a price-volume breakout with a volume spike.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 238.25 per cent from its 52-week low.

Following is a list of stocks with a strong positive breakout:

Sr. Stock Name %Chg Price Volume

1 IFCI Ltd 12.67% 98.32 49,15,90,928.

2 Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited 8.62% 252.04 6,26,42,044.

3 Morepen Laboratories Ltd 8.03% 111.97 4,09,12,109.

4 Bodal Chemicals Ltd 14.74% 145.45 3,36,08,697.

5 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd 14.03% 418.25 3,28,65,709.

6 New India Assurance Company Ltd 7.18% 199.11 2,59,07,218.

7 Indoco Remedies Ltd 12.27% 273.77 2,04,77,277.

8 Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd 20.00% 951.15 1,24,90,205.

9 JTL Industries Ltd 5.04% 92.40 1,22,02,058.

10 Century Enka Ltd 10.71% 602.35 1,02,98,778.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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