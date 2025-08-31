Price Of 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Reduced By Rs 51.50, New Rates Effective From Monday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPrice Of 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Reduced By Rs 51.50, New Rates Effective From Monday

Effective September 1st, commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi will decrease by Rs 51.50, now costing Rs 1,580. This follows previous reductions, benefiting businesses.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday said that the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 51.50, effective September 1.

Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1,580.

Earlier, OMCs had reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 33.50. Prior to that, OMCs had reduced prices by Rs 58.50 on July 1.

However, there has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, the companies said. The price cut brings relief to commercial consumers across the country after the latest monthly revision.

Earlier in June, oil firms had announced a Rs 24 cut for commercial cylinders, setting the rate at Rs 1,723.50. In April, the price stood at Rs 1,762. February saw a small Rs 7 reduction, but March reversed this slightly with a Rs 6 increase.

According to experts, the price adjustment of the commercial gas cylinders will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations.

The pricing adjustments are part of the regular monthly revisions based on global crude prices and other market factors.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this month approved the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 with an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May 2016 with the objective to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country. As of July 1, 2025, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
