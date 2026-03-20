Telangana and Andhra Pradesh currently report the highest prices for regular petrol per litre.
Premium Petrol Price Hike: Fuel Costs Rise By Over 2 Rupees Across India
Premium petrol prices have jumped by over 2 rupees per litre in India as global crude oil surpasses 100 dollars per barrel, affecting major cities like Lucknow and Pune.
Oil Marketing Companies in India have initiated a price revision for premium fuel variants, with brands such as Speed and Power seeing an increase of 2.09 per litre. These revised rates came into effect on 20 March 2026, marking a significant shift in the domestic fuel landscape. While regular petrol and diesel prices have remained stable for the time being, the hike in high-performance fuels reflects the growing pressure of volatile international markets.
Global Crude Volatility Impacts Domestic Rates
The price adjustment follows a period of intense global instability, with benchmark Brent crude surging past the 100 dollar per barrel mark. This spike is largely attributed to ongoing regional conflicts involving Iran, which recently targeted oil and gas facilities in Gulf nations, causing a 5% weekly gain in crude prices. Although the United States and major economies like Japan have intervened to secure maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the cost of raw energy remains elevated, forcing Indian dealers to adjust prices for branded fuels like HPCL’s Power and IOCL’s XP95.
State-Wise Price Breakdown for Normal Petrol
The cost of regular petrol continues to vary significantly across different Indian states due to local taxation and VAT structures. Currently, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh report the highest prices, while the National Capital Region and surrounding states maintain relatively lower rates.
|State
|Regular Petrol Price (Per Litre)
|Andhra Pradesh
|109.31
|Telangana
|108.90
|Madhya Pradesh
|107.45
|Bihar
|106.95
|West Bengal
|106.72
|Kerala
|106.08
|Maharashtra
|104.64
|Rajasthan
|104.36
|Karnataka
|103.62
|Sikkim
|103.35
|Odisha
|102.63
|Tamil Nadu
|102.18
|Manipur
|99.46
|Mizoram
|99.06
|Assam
|98.81
|Jharkhand
|98.38
|Punjab
|98.29
|Tripura
|97.53
|Nagaland
|96.61
|Punjab
|98.29
|Pondicherry
|96.08
|Haryana
|95.91
|Meghalaya
|95.66
|Delhi
|94.77
|Gujarat
|94.49
|Uttar Pradesh
|94.53
|Himachal Pradesh
|94.12
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|Uttarakhand
|93.64
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|92.84
|Arunachal Pradesh
|92.66
|Daman and Diu
|92.37