Premium Petrol Price Hike: Fuel Costs Rise By Over 2 Rupees Across India

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Oil Marketing Companies in India have initiated a price revision for premium fuel variants, with brands such as Speed and Power seeing an increase of 2.09 per litre. These revised rates came into effect on 20 March 2026, marking a significant shift in the domestic fuel landscape. While regular petrol and diesel prices have remained stable for the time being, the hike in high-performance fuels reflects the growing pressure of volatile international markets.

Global Crude Volatility Impacts Domestic Rates

The price adjustment follows a period of intense global instability, with benchmark Brent crude surging past the 100 dollar per barrel mark. This spike is largely attributed to ongoing regional conflicts involving Iran, which recently targeted oil and gas facilities in Gulf nations, causing a 5% weekly gain in crude prices. Although the United States and major economies like Japan have intervened to secure maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the cost of raw energy remains elevated, forcing Indian dealers to adjust prices for branded fuels like HPCL’s Power and IOCL’s XP95.

State-Wise Price Breakdown for Normal Petrol

The cost of regular petrol continues to vary significantly across different Indian states due to local taxation and VAT structures. Currently, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh report the highest prices, while the National Capital Region and surrounding states maintain relatively lower rates.

State Regular Petrol Price (Per Litre) Andhra Pradesh 109.31 Telangana 108.90 Madhya Pradesh 107.45 Bihar 106.95 West Bengal 106.72 Kerala 106.08 Maharashtra 104.64 Rajasthan 104.36 Karnataka 103.62 Sikkim 103.35 Odisha 102.63 Tamil Nadu 102.18 Manipur 99.46 Mizoram 99.06 Assam 98.81 Jharkhand 98.38 Punjab 98.29 Tripura 97.53 Nagaland 96.61 Punjab 98.29 Pondicherry 96.08 Haryana 95.91 Meghalaya 95.66 Delhi 94.77 Gujarat 94.49 Uttar Pradesh 94.53 Himachal Pradesh 94.12 Chandigarh 94.30 Uttarakhand 93.64 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 92.84 Arunachal Pradesh 92.66 Daman and Diu 92.37