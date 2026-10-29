Pidilite Industries Q2 up 7.16 pc to Rs 626.46cr, revenue up 20.9 pc to Rs 4297.6 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI): Pidilite Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 7.16 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 626.46 crore for the September quarter of FY'27, on a year-on-year basis.

The company, which manufactures adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, had logged a profit of Rs 584.6 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Pidilite Industries.

Pidilite “EBITDA grew by 3.1 per cent over Q2 FY26, with EBITDA Margin at 20.5 per cent,” the company said in its earnings statement.

Its revenue was up 20.9 per cent at Rs 4,297.59 crore in the September quarter of FY'27. It was Rs 3,554.44 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Pidilite Industries' total expenses were at Rs 3632.87 crore, up 29 per cent in the September quarter of FY27.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 4362.18 crore, up 21 per cent.

During the quarter, Pidilite Industries' revenue from the ‘Consumer & Bazaar' segment was 3423.57 crore, up 20.7 per cent.

Its revenue from ' Business to Business' was up 19.87 per cent to Rs 912.59 crore in the September quarter of FY27.

This segment mainly covers the sale of products to end consumers, which are retail users such as carpenters, painters, plumbers, mechanics, households, offices, etc.

Pidilite's revenue from 'others' segment, which mainly includes the sale of raw materials and operations of a Non-Banking Finance Company, was at Rs 25.37 crore, up 79.5 per cent in Q2/ FY27.

In the first half (H1) of FY27, total consolidated income of Pidilite Industries was up 21 per cent to Rs 9,005.73 crore.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said: We sustained the growth momentum in Q2 FY 27 with broad-based, double-digit UVG leading to 20 per cent plus revenue growth.

“Despite very high material inflation, amidst unprecedented volatility and uncertainty, we delivered steady margins in H1 FY27. We remain confident to continue the first half business momentum into the second half of the year,” he said.

Shares of Pidilite Industries on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,392 on BSE, down 4.13 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MDO

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