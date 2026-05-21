Long Queues At Petrol Pumps Amid Rumours, Oil Firms Say Fuel Supply Is Normal

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HomeBusinessFuel Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying: HPCL, IOC, BPCL Say Supplies Stable

Fuel Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying: HPCL, IOC, BPCL Say Supplies Stable

Concerns over fuel availability intensified after reports and social media posts claimed that petrol pumps in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district were displaying “No Petrol” and “No Diesel” signs.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Public oil companies assure stable fuel supplies amid price hike concerns.
  • Rumors of 'No Petrol/Diesel' signs dismissed as false and misleading.
  • Sales data shows increased demand, not actual fuel scarcity.

As panic buying and long queues surfaced at fuel stations in parts of the country following recent petrol and diesel price hikes, India’s major public sector oil companies have stepped in to calm fears over a possible fuel shortage.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have all issued statements insisting that fuel supplies remain stable and operations continue normally across their retail networks.

How Rumours Around Fuel Shortages Spread

Concerns over fuel availability intensified after reports and social media posts claimed that petrol pumps in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district were displaying “No Petrol” and “No Diesel” signs.

The anxiety comes at a time when the ongoing West Asia conflict and rising global crude oil prices have already triggered a fresh increase in fuel prices across India.

The situation led to panic buying in some regions, with consumers rushing to fuel stations fearing potential supply disruptions, reported The Financial Express.

HPCL Calls Claims ‘False and Misleading’

Responding to the rumours, HPCL issued a clarification on X, dismissing reports of shortages in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. The company described claims regarding “No Petrol” and “No Diesel” boards at retail outlets as “false and misleading”.

“Fuel supply at HPCL’s retail outlet is completely normal, with regular replenishment and uninterrupted operations being ensured,” the company stated.

HPCL added that all 87 of its retail outlets in the district continue to operate normally and are serving customers without disruption.

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Fuel Sales Data Suggests Higher Demand, Not Shortage

To reinforce its position, HPCL also shared fuel sales data for the district till May 19, 2026. According to the company, petrol sales in Nandurbar stood at 5,254 KL compared to historical sales of 4,539 KL, a rise of 15.8 per cent.

Diesel sales climbed to 15,656 KL against historical sales of 12,933 KL, registering a growth of 21.1 per cent.

“The above figures clearly indicate stable fuel availability and smooth functioning of the supply network across the district,” HPCL said.

The company also argued that temporary queues at some stations were driven more by seasonal demand during May and increased preference for public sector pumps over certain private retailers, where prices were relatively higher.

IOC and BPCL Also Assure Consumers

Indian Oil Corporation also issued a clarification, stating that petrol and diesel remain readily available across its retail network nationwide.

The company said customers can continue refuelling without restrictions on quantity or value, including in PESO-approved containers as per safety guidelines.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited said its supply teams are continuously working across the country to ensure smooth availability of fuel and adequate stock at retail outlets.

Maharashtra CM Urges Public Not To Panic

Amid growing concern, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to citizens not to panic or rush unnecessarily to petrol pumps.

According to ANI, Fadnavis warned that panic buying based on rumours could itself disrupt the supply chain and create temporary shortages.

“There is no need to panic,” he said.

Also Read : From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up

Govt Says India Has Avoided Major Supply Disruptions

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also attempted to reassure consumers, stating that India has so far managed to avoid fuel shortages despite global energy disruptions.

“We did not allow any shortage of crude oil, pipeline gas or LPG,” Puri said while referring to challenges arising from ongoing geopolitical conflicts and disruptions in international energy supply chains.

The statements come as the government and oil companies attempt to balance rising global crude prices, public anxiety and pressure on domestic fuel supplies.

Fuel Prices Still Remain in Focus

Even though companies insist there is no supply shortage, fuel prices remain under scrutiny after oil marketing companies recently raised petrol and diesel prices. The hike, linked to elevated crude oil prices amid the West Asia crisis, has already triggered concerns around inflation, transportation costs and household budgets.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any fuel shortages in India?

Major oil companies like HPCL, IOC, and BPCL have assured that fuel supplies are stable and operations are normal. Reports of shortages are being dismissed as false and misleading.

What caused the rumors of fuel shortages?

Rumors spread due to reports and social media posts claiming 'No Petrol' and 'No Diesel' signs at some petrol pumps, amplified by concerns over rising global crude oil prices.

What does the fuel sales data show?

HPCL shared data showing increased petrol and diesel sales in Nandurbar district, indicating stable availability and smooth functioning of the supply network, not a shortage.

What is the Maharashtra Chief Minister's advice to the public?

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged citizens not to panic or rush to petrol pumps unnecessarily. He warned that panic buying could disrupt the supply chain.

Has India faced major supply disruptions despite global issues?

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that India has managed to avoid major fuel shortages despite global energy disruptions and geopolitical conflicts.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
IOC BPCL Oil Supply HPCL Oil Firms Petrol Pumps Queues Fuel Shortage Rumours
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