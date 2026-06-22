Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian fuel prices stable despite global crude oil volatility.

Prices remain unchanged since May 25 hike, still high.

Global oil rose above $82 due to West Asia tensions.

Despite renewed volatility in global crude oil markets and fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on June 22.

The stability comes at a time when international oil prices are once again moving higher, with Brent crude climbing above $82 per barrel after fresh concerns emerged over developments involving Iran, Israel and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.

For Indian consumers, however, there has been no fresh revision in retail fuel prices so far.

Fuel Prices Hold Steady After May Hike

Petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged since May 25, when state-run oil marketing companies revised fuel prices upwards.

The increase saw petrol prices rise by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre, reflecting mounting pressure on fuel retailers amid elevated crude oil prices.

Since then, prices have remained stable despite continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Also Read : Trump’s Warning To Iran Sends Oil Higher, What It Means For Global Markets

Petrol Continues Above Rs 100 in Major Cities

Fuel prices continue to remain elevated across several metropolitan cities.

In Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre.

Mumbai motorists are paying Rs 111.21 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.83 per litre for diesel, making it one of the costliest fuel markets among major cities.

In Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices remain well above the Rs 110 mark, reflecting the impact of state-level taxes and local levies.

Latest Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 22

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Bengaluru Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Chennai Rs 107.87 Rs 99.65

Global Oil Markets Remain on Edge

Although domestic fuel prices have remained unchanged, developments in the international crude market continue to be closely monitored.

Oil prices moved higher at the start of the week after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of military action if Hezbollah continued attacks against Israel. The remarks raised concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East, a region responsible for a significant share of global oil production.

Market participants are also watching negotiations aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. The strategic waterway handles a substantial portion of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making it a key driver of global energy prices.

Any prolonged disruption could increase import costs for countries such as India, which relies heavily on overseas crude supplies.

What Determines Petrol and Diesel Prices?

The biggest factor influencing fuel prices in India is the international price of crude oil.

When crude becomes more expensive globally, the cost of producing petrol and diesel rises as well. Since India imports a majority of its crude oil requirements, fluctuations in global markets have a direct impact on fuel economics.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate also plays an important role. A weaker rupee makes crude imports costlier, increasing pressure on oil marketing companies.

Apart from international factors, fuel prices are influenced by central excise duty, state-level VAT, dealer commissions and transportation costs.

Also Read : India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch As Top US Negotiator Arrives In Delhi

Why Fuel Prices Vary From City to City

Motorists often notice that petrol and diesel prices differ significantly across cities.

The primary reason is taxation. States levy varying rates of VAT on fuel, leading to differences in retail prices even when the base cost remains the same.

Transportation expenses, local levies and regional demand-supply dynamics also contribute to price variations.

As global oil markets remain sensitive to developments in West Asia, consumers and policymakers alike will continue to track crude price movements closely. For now, however, fuel prices across India remain unchanged despite rising geopolitical risks and fresh volatility in energy markets.