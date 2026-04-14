Fuel Prices Frozen, Losses Rising: OMCs Lose Rs 18 On Petrol, Rs 35 On Diesel

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HomeBusinessRs 18 Loss On Petrol, Rs 35 On Diesel: Why Prices Still Haven’t Changed

Rs 18 Loss On Petrol, Rs 35 On Diesel: Why Prices Still Haven’t Changed

State-run oil companies are losing Rs 18 per litre on petrol and Rs 35 on diesel as prices remain frozen despite a surge in crude oil costs.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fuel retailers face significant losses as prices remain frozen.
  • Rising global crude oil prices increase input costs substantially.
  • Government intervention eased daily losses but did not eliminate them.

India’s state-run fuel retailers are facing mounting financial pressure as petrol and diesel prices at the pump remain unchanged despite a sharp surge in global crude oil prices. 

The widening gap between retail prices and input costs is now translating into significant losses for oil marketing companies (OMCs), raising questions over future fuel pricing and fiscal implications.

Losses Mount As Prices Stay Frozen

According to industry sources cited by PTI, losses on petrol have widened to around Rs 18 per litre, while diesel losses have surged to approximately Rs 35 per litre. This comes as state-owned oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) continue to hold retail prices steady.

Despite the formal deregulation of fuel prices, petrol and diesel rates have not been revised since April 2022, even as global oil markets have witnessed sharp volatility.

Crude Oil Volatility Driving Pressure

Global crude prices have fluctuated significantly over the past two years. Prices remained above $100 per barrel following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, later eased to around $70 earlier this year, and then surged again to nearly $120 last month amid fresh geopolitical tensions linked to US-Israel actions on Iran.

The latest rally in crude prices has sharply increased input costs for Indian refiners, exacerbating under-recoveries on fuel sales.

Also Read : LPG Cylinder Price Today: Delhi Rs 913, Mumbai Rs 912.5; Check City-Wise Rates

Daily Losses And Government Intervention

At the peak of the recent oil price surge, OMCs were incurring losses of nearly Rs 2,400 crore per day, which have since moderated to around Rs 1,600 crore daily following government intervention.

The government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre in March. However, the benefit was not passed on to consumers and was instead used by OMCs to partially offset mounting losses.

Even with this support, the losses incurred in March have wiped out gains made earlier in the year, particularly during January and February.

Macquarie Flags Continued Stress

A report by Macquarie Group on India’s fuel retail sector highlights the scale of the challenge. At crude prices ranging between $135 and $165 per barrel, OMCs are estimated to lose Rs 18 per litre on petrol and Rs 35 per litre on diesel sales.

The report also notes that every $10 per barrel increase in crude oil prices adds roughly Rs 6 per litre to marketing losses, underlining the sensitivity of the sector to global price movements.

Macquarie further warned of a high likelihood of fuel price hikes after state elections, suggesting that the current freeze may not be sustainable in the long term.

India’s Dependence On Imported Crude

India remains highly exposed to global oil price fluctuations, importing nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements in 2025.

Around 45 per cent of imports come from West Asia, followed by 35 per cent from Russia and 6 per cent from the United States. This dependence makes the domestic fuel market particularly vulnerable to geopolitical developments.

Interestingly, despite heavy reliance on crude imports, India continues to be a net exporter of petroleum products such as diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel.

Fiscal Constraints Limit Policy Options

While the government has already reduced excise duties, further tax cuts may be constrained by fiscal considerations.

Central levies currently stand at Rs 11.9 per litre on petrol and Rs 7.8 per litre on diesel, significantly lower than previous levels. However, even a complete removal of excise duties may not fully offset OMC losses at current crude prices, according to the Macquarie report.

A full rollback of excise duties could lead to an annual revenue loss of approximately $36 billion, potentially widening the fiscal deficit by around 80 basis points.

The contribution of fuel excise duties to government revenue has also declined sharply, from 22 per cent in FY17 to about 8 per cent in FY26, reducing its role in supporting fiscal balances.

External Risks And Market Impact

Rising crude prices also pose risks to India’s external balances. The current account deficit, which was nearly balanced in mid-2025, is expected to widen to around $20 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Macquarie estimates that a sustained $10 per barrel increase in crude prices could expand the deficit by around 30 basis points of GDP, assuming no policy response.

Additionally, earnings visibility for OMCs remains uncertain, with every $1 per barrel change in crude prices impacting EBITDA by about 5 per cent. The sector’s break-even crude price is estimated at $80-85 per barrel.

Also Read : Rs 1.80 Lakh Monthly Salary Offer As 8th Pay Commission Meetings Begin

What Lies Ahead For Fuel Prices

With mounting losses and limited fiscal space, the current fuel price freeze may not be sustainable indefinitely.

Analysts expect that retail fuel prices could see an upward revision once political and economic conditions allow, particularly after key state elections.

For consumers, this suggests that while prices remain stable for now, the risk of future hikes cannot be ruled out if global crude prices stay elevated.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are state-run fuel retailers in India facing financial pressure?

Retail prices for petrol and diesel have remained unchanged despite rising global crude oil prices. This widening gap between costs and selling prices is causing significant financial losses.

How much are the daily losses for Indian oil marketing companies?

At the peak of recent oil price surges, companies incurred losses of nearly Rs 2,400 crore daily. These have since moderated to around Rs 1,600 crore daily after government intervention.

Has the Indian government intervened to help fuel retailers?

Yes, the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre in March. This was not passed on to consumers but used by companies to partially offset losses.

What is India's dependence on imported crude oil?

India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements. Approximately 45% of these imports come from West Asia.

When might fuel prices in India be revised?

Analysts expect that retail fuel prices could be revised upwards once political and economic conditions allow, particularly after key state elections.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Prices OMCs Energy Crisis Petrol Prices Petrol Losses Fuel Prices Frozen Loss On Diesel
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