Petrol And Diesel Prices On April 12: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on April 12, even as global crude oil markets continue to witness sharp volatility.

International oil prices have surged significantly in recent weeks, driven by disruptions in fuel supply following attacks involving the United States and Israel in Iran. Crude prices have risen by nearly 50 percent and are now trading above $100 per barrel.

Relief For Consumers In India

Despite the spike in global crude prices, domestic consumers have largely been shielded from the impact. Oil marketing companies, along with government intervention, have ensured that retail fuel prices remain stable.

Amid concerns over rising inflation, the government has also announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion consumers and avoid immediate price hikes. According to a PTI report, Jio-BP, the country’s second-largest private fuel retailer, has no immediate plans to revise fuel prices.

The joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc has maintained stable pricing despite global pressures. Jio-BP CEO Akshay Wadwa stated on Friday that the company is not considering a price increase at this stage.

The situation in the Middle East has further complicated supply chains, particularly due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s fuel supply passes.

Private Retailers Raise Prices

However, not all fuel retailers have held prices steady. Private companies such as Nayara Energy and Shell have increased petrol and diesel rates. Nayara Energy, backed by Russian oil major Rosneft, has raised petrol prices by ₹5 and diesel by up to ₹3.

Fuel at Shell outlets continues to be priced higher than at government-run pumps, with the company attributing the premium to enhanced service quality and superior fuel offerings.

Petrol-Diesel Rates

City Petrol Price (per liter) Diesel Price (per liter) Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 105.45 Rs 92.02 Chennai Rs 100.80 Rs 92.39 Bengaluru Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Bhubaneswar Rs 101.10 Rs 92.69 Gangtok Rs 103.35 Rs 90.45 Hyderabad Rs 107.41 Rs 95.65 Jaipur Rs 104.88 Rs 90.36