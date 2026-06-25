What Today's Parents Need To Teach Their Children About Money

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital exposure makes financial literacy crucial for children.

Teaching children needs, wants, saving, and money planning.

Instill credit responsibility and lead by financial example.

In today'ss digital world, children are exposed to spending earlier than ever before.

Online shopping, instant payments, gaming purchases, and social media influences have made money feel less tangible than it once did. While schools may teach mathematics, many of life's most important financial lessons are still learned at home.

As financial products become more accessible and financial decisions become more complex, helping children develop a healthy relationship with money has become one of the most valuable life skills parents can pass on.

Understanding The Difference Between Needs And Wants

Every financial decision begins with understanding priorities. One of the earliest lessons children can learn is the difference between what they need and what they simply want.

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Not every purchase is essential, and learning to recognise that distinction can shape how they make spending decisions later in life. Simple conversations around everyday household purchases can help children understand why certain expenses take priority over others. Over time, this awareness encourages thoughtful decision-making and helps build the foundation for responsible financial behaviour.

Saving Is A Habit, Not A One-Time Activity

Once children understand the value of spending wisely, the next step is learning the importance of saving. Many people assume saving starts only after earning a salary. In reality, it begins much earlier. Whether it is pocket money, gift money, or small rewards, encouraging children to set aside a portion regularly can help them develop discipline and patience. More importantly, it teaches them that achieving a goal often requires planning and waiting rather than seeking instant gratification.

Money Requires Planning

Saving naturally leads to another important lesson: money works best when it is planned. Children often see spending happen, but they rarely see the budgeting and decision-making behind it. By involving them in simple, age-appropriate discussions about planning, saving, and prioritising expenses, parents can help them understand that money is a limited resource. These early lessons can make them more confident and responsible when they eventually begin managing money on their own.

Credit Is Useful, But It Comes With Responsibility

As children grow older, they will encounter credit cards, loans, and various digital borrowing options. This makes it important to teach them that credit is not additional income or free money. Borrowing creates an obligation to repay, and responsible credit behaviour plays an important role in long-term financial health. Helping young adults understand concepts such as timely repayments, interest costs, and credit scores can prepare them to make informed financial decisions and avoid common mistakes later in

life.

Lead By Example

Children often learn more from what they observe than from what they are told. Responsible spending, disciplined saving, and thoughtful financial planning at home can leave a lasting impression. Parents do not need to be financially perfect. In fact, discussing financial challenges and how they are managed can be equally valuable.

The aim is to build confidence around money, not fear.

Financial literacy is one of the most meaningful gifts parents can pass on to the next generation. In a world filled with endless financial choices, teaching children how to save, spend, borrow, and plan responsibly can help them navigate life with greater confidence. The lessons may seem small today, but they often shape financial decisions for years to come. More than wealth itself, it is the habits, values, and mindset around money that become a family's most valuable financial legacy.

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(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)