No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Benefits include rupee cost averaging and compounding returns.

Most people delay investing for two reasons: they think they don't have enough money, or they find it too complicated. SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is designed to fix both problems, making it one of the most accessible ways to enter the world of investing.

What is SIP?

A SIP lets you invest a fixed amount, starting with as little as Rs 100, into mutual funds or stocks at fixed intervals: daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly.

SIPs are meant for small, consistent investments that build wealth steadily over time.

How Do SIPs Work?

Setting up a SIP is a simple three-step process.

Step 1 - You need to decide three things: how much you want to invest (starting as low as Rs 100), how often (monthly is the most common), and which mutual fund or stock you want to put your money into. Once you’ve decided, you can use an investment platform, a financial advisor or an Asset Management Company (AMC) to set up your SIP.

Step 2 - Once the SIP is active, you do not need to do anything manually. On your chosen date every month, the fixed amount is automatically deducted from your bank account and invested in the fund.

Step 3 - In return for your investment, you are allocated units of the mutual fund. The number of units you receive depends on the fund's Net Asset Value, or NAV. NAV is the price of one unit on that day. As the NAV rises over time, the value of your holdings rises with it.

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How Do SIPs Benefit You?

1. Rupee Cost Averaging

You invest a fixed amount every month regardless of market conditions, so you automatically buy more units when prices are low and fewer when they are high. This levels out your average cost over time and reduces the impact of market volatility on your portfolio.

2. Power of Compounding

The earlier you start, the harder your money works. SIPs work on compounding, where returns you earn are reinvested to generate further returns.

3. Flexibility

Your initial investment is not fixed forever. You can increase your SIP as your income grows or pause or reduce it if finances get tight.

4. Low Cost, Low Entry Barrier

SIPs can start with amounts as low as Rs 100, allowing you to build your portfolio gradually.

5. Portfolio Diversification

Mutual funds spread your money across multiple assets and sectors. If you start an SIP into such a fund, your risk is distributed, so a single bad stock in your portfolio does not hurt your overall investments.

6. Professional Management

SIPs into mutual funds mean that your money is managed by experienced fund managers who constantly track markets, analyse opportunities and make investment decisions on your behalf.

SIPs are not a shortcut to wealth but a system for building it. Start small, stay consistent, and allow time to do the rest.

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