Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceNo Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How

No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) offer a simple and disciplined way to start investing, even with as little as Rs 100.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Benefits include rupee cost averaging and compounding returns.

Most people delay investing for two reasons: they think they don't have enough money, or they find it too complicated. SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is designed to fix both problems, making it one of the most accessible ways to enter the world of investing.  

What is SIP? 

A SIP lets you invest a fixed amount, starting with as little as Rs 100, into mutual funds or stocks at fixed intervals: daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly. 

SIPs are meant for small, consistent investments that build wealth steadily over time. 

How Do SIPs Work? 

Setting up a SIP is a simple three-step process. 

Step 1 - You need to decide three things: how much you want to invest (starting as low as Rs 100), how often (monthly is the most common), and which mutual fund or stock you want to put your money into. Once you’ve decided, you can use an investment platform, a financial advisor or an Asset Management Company (AMC) to set up your SIP.  

Step 2 - Once the SIP is active, you do not need to do anything manually. On your chosen date every month, the fixed amount is automatically deducted from your bank account and invested in the fund.

Step 3 - In return for your investment, you are allocated units of the mutual fund. The number of units you receive depends on the fund's Net Asset Value, or NAV. NAV is the price of one unit on that day. As the NAV rises over time, the value of your holdings rises with it.

Also Read : Oil Falls Despite US-Iran War Fears: What’s Driving Prices Lower Now?

How Do SIPs Benefit You? 

1. Rupee Cost Averaging 

You invest a fixed amount every month regardless of market conditions, so you automatically buy more units when prices are low and fewer when they are high. This levels out your average cost over time and reduces the impact of market volatility on your portfolio.

2. Power of Compounding 

The earlier you start, the harder your money works. SIPs work on compounding, where returns you earn are reinvested to generate further returns.

3. Flexibility 

Your initial investment is not fixed forever. You can increase your SIP as your income grows or pause or reduce it if finances get tight. 

4. Low Cost, Low Entry Barrier

SIPs can start with amounts as low as Rs 100, allowing you to build your portfolio gradually. 

5. Portfolio Diversification 

Mutual funds spread your money across multiple assets and sectors. If you start an SIP into such a fund, your risk is distributed, so a single bad stock in your portfolio does not hurt your overall investments. 

6. Professional Management 

SIPs into mutual funds mean that your money is managed by experienced fund managers who constantly track markets, analyse opportunities and make investment decisions on your behalf. 

SIPs are not a shortcut to wealth but a system for building it. Start small, stay consistent, and allow time to do the rest.

Also Read: Share Markets Pare Gains, Volatility Remains High: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Over 24K

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of using SIPs?

SIPs benefit investors through rupee cost averaging, the power of compounding, flexibility in investment amounts, a low entry barrier, portfolio diversification, and professional fund management.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIP Mutual Funds Systematic Investment Plan What Is SIP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How
No Money To Invest? Start With Rs 100 Using SIP, Here’s How
Personal Finance
Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE
Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 5): Metals Climb As Safe Haven, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 5): Metals Climb As Safe Haven, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Personal Finance
Struggling With Loans? Here’s How To Break Free From A Debt Trap
Drowning In Debt? These 5 Steps Can Help You Get Out Faster
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
POST-ELECTION IMPACT: BJP victory linked to reopening of Durga temple
Fact Check: Viral claim of Amit Shah-led BJP sweep in West Bengal is misleading
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget