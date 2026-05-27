Gold’s Rally Is Doing What Stock Markets Couldn’t: Creating A Wider Wealth Effect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stock market gains benefit wealthy; gold impacts wider population.

Your salary did not change. Your rent is the same. But your portfolio is up thirty per cent, and suddenly that SUV feels within reach. This is the wealth effect at work. There is an old saying: do not count your chickens before they hatch. The wealth effect makes you cook them before the eggs have even cracked. Seeing green numbers on your investment app can make you spend more freely, even without selling a single unit or redeeming a rupee.

What Is The Wealth Effect?

The wealth effect is a behavioural economics concept that links rising asset prices and portfolio values to higher consumer spending. The logic is straightforward: if your mutual fund portfolio climbs from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in a year, you feel more financially secure. That feeling of security, even without actual cash in hand, nudges people to spend more freely. You feel less guilty about taking that vacation you had planned or upgrading your smartphone.

Your spending behaviour changes because you can see your wealth increasing or investments doing well, even if you have not sold any gains to get money in hand. The effect is felt without you touching your stocks or property.

How This Affects The Broader Economy

When consumers spend more, businesses respond. Companies hire additional staff, expand operations, and invest in growth. Those newly employed workers then earn and spend, which feeds back into the economy. This is what economists describe as a virtuous cycle, where rising asset values set off a chain reaction of real economic activity.

Central banks understand this dynamic well and sometimes use it deliberately. By keeping interest rates low or expanding the money supply, they try to lift asset prices, hoping that a wealthier-feeling population will consume more.

Consumer spending is the single largest component of GDP in most economies, which is why any tool that stimulates it draws serious policy attention.

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Why The Effect Is Smaller Than It Sounds

Research from the United States suggests that for every one-dollar increase in stock market wealth, households spend roughly two to four cents more. For real estate gains, that figure rises to nine to fifteen cents per dollar. These numbers are modest, especially compared to income gains, where people tend to spend around thirty-five cents for every additional dollar they earn.

The reason the stock market wealth effect is limited is also a matter of who owns stocks. In the US, the wealthiest one per cent own around half of all equity and mutual fund holdings. The pattern is similar in most countries, including India, where only five to six per cent of household assets are held in equities. A surging stock market, therefore, tends to make the already affluent feel richer, without doing much for the broader population.

Gold Changes The Equation In India

This is where India's story diverges sharply from the global pattern. Gold accounts for nearly fifteen per cent of Indian household wealth, roughly three times the share held in equities. A recent Morgan Stanley report estimated that Indian households hold gold worth approximately $3.8 trillion, compared to $1.2 trillion in equities.

Gold prices have surged around sixty per cent over the past year, far outpacing the five per cent return delivered by the Nifty 500 over the same period. Because gold ownership is spread more evenly across income levels in India than stock market investments, a gold rally has a wider reach.

That makes the gold-driven wealth effect potentially more powerful and more democratic in the Indian context than anything the stock market has managed so far.

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