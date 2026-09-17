No, your standard UPI transactions remain entirely free. Specifically, all transactions up to Rs 2,000 do not attract any fee for users.
Understanding UPI Fee Rules: Why Your Daily Transactions Up To Rs 2,000 Remain Free
Recent discussions around the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and potential transaction charges have caused some confusion among everyday users.
- Standard UPI transactions and all bank transfers remain free.
- Transactions above ₹2,000 using PPIs incur merchant fees.
- RBI prohibits merchants from passing any UPI transaction costs.
- By Abirami Mathur Subramanian, Manager – Communication, BankBazaar
Recent discussions around the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and potential transaction charges have caused some confusion among everyday users. As digital payments are now the primary way to manage daily expenses, staying informed about the actual rules is
essential. The most important clarification from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Finance is that your standard UPI transactions remain entirely free, with a specific focus on keeping all transactions up to Rs 2,000 free of any charges.
Let us look at what these developments mean for your personal finances and daily spending habits.
The zero-fee shield for transactions up to Rs 2,000 The cornerstone of the current UPI framework is the complete exemption of fees on
everyday transactions up to Rs 2,000. Whether you are paying for groceries, settling a cab fare, or buying coffee at a local store, these small-value transactions do not attract any fee.
Since the vast majority of daily retail transactions in India fall well below this Rs 2,000 threshold, your routine spending remains entirely unaffected. This fee-free structure is designed to support digital adoption and ensure that small-scale digital payments remain as
frictionless and cost-effective as using physical cash.
How Bank-To-Bank Transactions Operate Without Charges
Standard bank-to-bank UPI transfers do not attract any transaction fees for individual users, regardless of the transaction value. The Ministry of Finance designates UPI as a digital public good, which ensures that the foundational payment infrastructure remains free for
consumers.
Consequently, whether you transfer funds to an individual or directly pay a merchant from your linked savings account, the transaction carries zero processing charges. This framework ensures that your routine financial transactions remain straightforward, direct,
and free from any hidden convenience costs.
What Happens Above The Rs 2,000 threshold?
For transactions above Rs 2,000, charges are only applicable under specific conditions, and even then, they are not levied on you. These merchant discount rates (MDR) apply when you choose to use Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs)—such as digital wallets—or linked
credit cards to pay merchants.
The critical distinction is that these fees are strictly merchant-side costs. When you pay a merchant using a digital wallet or a RuPay credit card for an amount over Rs 2,000, the merchant's bank and the payment provider handle the transaction fee. As a customer, you
do not pay a single rupee extra at checkout.
Surcharge Regulations And Small Merchant Exemptions
A common concern is whether merchants will pass on processing costs to consumers by adding extra charges at checkout. To prevent this, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines strictly prohibit merchants from levying any surcharge or fee on consumers for opting to pay
via UPI.
Additionally, small-scale merchants who receive payments up to Rs 1 lakh a month are entirely exempt from the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). This exemption means small, local vendors incur no transaction costs, removing any operational pressure to ask for physical
cash over digital payments.
The current UPI guidelines reinforce the platform's role as a safe, convenient, and free financial utility for the public. By guaranteeing zero fees on transactions up to Rs 2,000 and keeping bank-to-bank transfers free, the ecosystem continues to protect your wallet. You can confidently continue using UPI for your daily payments, knowing that the convenience of a quick scan does not come with any hidden costs.
(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need to pay any charges for standard UPI transactions?
Are there fees for UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000?
Fees apply only if you use Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) or linked credit cards. These are Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) and are paid by the merchant, not you.
Can merchants charge extra for UPI payments?
No, RBI guidelines strictly prohibit merchants from levying any surcharge or fee on consumers for opting to pay via UPI.
Are individual bank-to-bank UPI transfers free?
Yes, standard bank-to-bank UPI transfers do not attract any transaction fees for individual users, regardless of the transaction value. UPI is considered a digital public good.