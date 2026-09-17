Understanding UPI Fee Rules: Why Your Daily Transactions Up To Rs 2,000 Remain Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Standard UPI transactions and all bank transfers remain free.

Transactions above ₹2,000 using PPIs incur merchant fees.

RBI prohibits merchants from passing any UPI transaction costs.

- By Abirami Mathur Subramanian, Manager – Communication, BankBazaar

Recent discussions around the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and potential transaction charges have caused some confusion among everyday users. As digital payments are now the primary way to manage daily expenses, staying informed about the actual rules is

essential. The most important clarification from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Finance is that your standard UPI transactions remain entirely free, with a specific focus on keeping all transactions up to Rs 2,000 free of any charges.

Let us look at what these developments mean for your personal finances and daily spending habits.

The zero-fee shield for transactions up to Rs 2,000 The cornerstone of the current UPI framework is the complete exemption of fees on

everyday transactions up to Rs 2,000. Whether you are paying for groceries, settling a cab fare, or buying coffee at a local store, these small-value transactions do not attract any fee.

Since the vast majority of daily retail transactions in India fall well below this Rs 2,000 threshold, your routine spending remains entirely unaffected. This fee-free structure is designed to support digital adoption and ensure that small-scale digital payments remain as

frictionless and cost-effective as using physical cash.

How Bank-To-Bank Transactions Operate Without Charges

Standard bank-to-bank UPI transfers do not attract any transaction fees for individual users, regardless of the transaction value. The Ministry of Finance designates UPI as a digital public good, which ensures that the foundational payment infrastructure remains free for

consumers.

Consequently, whether you transfer funds to an individual or directly pay a merchant from your linked savings account, the transaction carries zero processing charges. This framework ensures that your routine financial transactions remain straightforward, direct,

and free from any hidden convenience costs.

What Happens Above The Rs 2,000 threshold?

For transactions above Rs 2,000, charges are only applicable under specific conditions, and even then, they are not levied on you. These merchant discount rates (MDR) apply when you choose to use Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs)—such as digital wallets—or linked

credit cards to pay merchants.

The critical distinction is that these fees are strictly merchant-side costs. When you pay a merchant using a digital wallet or a RuPay credit card for an amount over Rs 2,000, the merchant's bank and the payment provider handle the transaction fee. As a customer, you

do not pay a single rupee extra at checkout.

Surcharge Regulations And Small Merchant Exemptions

A common concern is whether merchants will pass on processing costs to consumers by adding extra charges at checkout. To prevent this, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines strictly prohibit merchants from levying any surcharge or fee on consumers for opting to pay

via UPI.

Additionally, small-scale merchants who receive payments up to Rs 1 lakh a month are entirely exempt from the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). This exemption means small, local vendors incur no transaction costs, removing any operational pressure to ask for physical

cash over digital payments.

The current UPI guidelines reinforce the platform's role as a safe, convenient, and free financial utility for the public. By guaranteeing zero fees on transactions up to Rs 2,000 and keeping bank-to-bank transfers free, the ecosystem continues to protect your wallet. You can confidently continue using UPI for your daily payments, knowing that the convenience of a quick scan does not come with any hidden costs.