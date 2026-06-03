Buying Travel Insurance At Checkout? You Could Be Paying 5 Times More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Platform policies cover basics; standalone plans offer broader coverage.

When you book a flight on a travel platform, adding insurance at checkout feels like a small, sensible step. The price looks low, the process is quick, and you are already paying anyway. But that convenience can cost you more than you expect.

What Booking Platforms Actually Charge

A check of round-trip fares for a Delhi-Mumbai flight on June 5 and 6 showed that Cleartrip offered travel insurance for Rs 349, while MakeMyTrip charged Rs 649 for the same route. A comparable standalone plan from Tata AIG, bought directly from the insurer, was available at Rs 133 for a two-day domestic trip and covered up to Rs 20,000 per traveller.

That is a significant gap. The standalone plan costs less than half of what Cleartrip charged and roughly one-fifth of MakeMyTrip's price.

Why Platform Insurance Tends To Cost More

Insurance sold through booking platforms is typically provided by a third-party insurer. The platform earns a cut on each policy, which is factored into the price. Buyers also have no option to compare plans at the point of purchase. Standalone insurers, competing directly for customers, tend to price policies more aggressively.

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What The Coverage Actually Includes

The scope of cover is a separate concern. Platform-linked insurance usually covers the basics: flight delays, baggage loss, trip cancellation and limited medical treatment. It rarely extends to adventure sports, pre-booked hotel stays or non-refundable excursions.

Cover is also often tied to a single airline. If your trip involves connecting flights on different carriers, some benefits may not apply. Duration is fixed too, usually capped at 30 days, while standalone plans can be tailored to longer trips.

What You Should Do Before Buying

Reading the fine print matters more than the price tag. The sum insured and the list of exclusions tell you far more than the headline figure does.

For a short domestic trip with few bookings, the platform option may be adequate. If the trip involves significant pre-paid expenses or travel to a high-risk area, a standalone plan is worth considering. Some travel credit cards also include built-in protections, though the scope varies by card.

The insurance option at checkout is designed to be easy to accept. That does not mean it is always the best deal on offer.



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