Silver Price Fall Sharply Today (Jan 9) Check 1-Gram And 1-Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today Jan 9 2026: Silver prices witnessed a steep correction on Friday, slipping sharply from record highs as investors booked profits amid weaker global cues. In the national capital, silver plunged by Rs 12,500 to Rs 2,49,000 per kg, after having touched an all-time high of Rs 2,56,000 per kg in the previous session.

According to Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst Commodities at HDFC Securities said the decline was driven by profit-booking and long liquidation, as easing safe-haven demand and a steady US dollar weighed on bullion prices. “Gold extended its decline due to position unwinding as traders reduced exposure amid reduced risk-off sentiment US-Venezuela petroleum control moves.

Silver Rate Across Major Cities In India On Jan 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

