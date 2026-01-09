Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Price Fall Sharply Today (Jan 9) Check 1-Gram And 1-Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on Jan 09, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Jan 9 2026: Silver prices witnessed a steep correction on Friday, slipping sharply from record highs as investors booked profits amid weaker global cues. In the national capital, silver plunged by Rs 12,500 to Rs 2,49,000 per kg, after having touched an all-time high of Rs 2,56,000 per kg in the previous session.

According to Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst Commodities at HDFC Securities said the decline was driven by profit-booking and long liquidation, as easing safe-haven demand and a steady US dollar weighed on bullion prices. “Gold extended its decline due to position unwinding as traders reduced exposure amid reduced risk-off sentiment US-Venezuela petroleum control moves.

Silver Rate Across Major Cities In India On Jan 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 268 per gram and Rs 268,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 249 per gram and Rs 249,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Pune 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Indore 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 249 249,000
Silver Rate in Salem 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 268 268,000
Silver Rate in Patna 249 249,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
