Silver Prices Dip On Jan 8; Check 1-Gram And 1-Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today Jan 8 2026: silver prices tumbled for the second consecutive day in futures trade on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues as investors locked in profits ahead of crucial US jobs data that could shape Fed policy direction.

MCX Silver Crashes Rs 16,452 in 2 Days

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver futures for March delivery plunged Rs 7,365 (2.94%) to Rs 2,43,240 per kg after hitting a record Rs 2,59,692 yesterday. Gold February contract fell Rs 896 (0.65%) to Rs 1,37,113 per 10g. Internationally, Comex silver dropped USD 2.20 (2.84%) to USD 75.41/oz while gold shed USD 29.70 (0.67%).

According to Jigar Trivedi (Reliance Securities) noted mixed US economic signals alongside Venezuela tensions kept geopolitics in focus. Renisha Chainani (Augmont) highlighted profit-taking ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, with markets pricing two Fed rate cuts this year despite safe-haven tailwinds from US-Venezuela petroleum control moves.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 272 per gram and Rs 272,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

