Silver Prices Dip On Jan 8; Check 1-Gram And 1-Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on Jan 08, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 8 2026: silver prices tumbled for the second consecutive day in futures trade on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues as investors locked in profits ahead of crucial US jobs data that could shape Fed policy direction.

MCX Silver Crashes Rs 16,452 in 2 Days

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver futures for March delivery plunged Rs 7,365 (2.94%) to Rs 2,43,240 per kg after hitting a record Rs 2,59,692 yesterday. Gold February contract fell Rs 896 (0.65%) to Rs 1,37,113 per 10g. Internationally, Comex silver dropped USD 2.20 (2.84%) to USD 75.41/oz while gold shed USD 29.70 (0.67%).

According to Jigar Trivedi (Reliance Securities) noted mixed US economic signals alongside Venezuela tensions kept geopolitics in focus. Renisha Chainani (Augmont) highlighted profit-taking ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report, with markets pricing two Fed rate cuts this year despite safe-haven tailwinds from US-Venezuela petroleum control moves.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 272 per gram and Rs 272,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 252 per gram and Rs 252,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Pune 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Indore 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 252 252,000
Silver Rate in Salem 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 272 272,000
Silver Rate in Patna 252 252,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the silver prices in major Indian cities on January 8, 2026?

In most major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, silver is priced at Rs 263 per gram. Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing higher rates at Rs 283 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
