Silver Prices Hit Record High Today (Jan 7) , Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today Jan 7 2026: Silver prices led a sharp rally in the domestic commodities market on Wednesday, climbing strongly as upbeat global cues and growing safe-haven demand boosted sentiment across precious metals. Buying interest was further supported by expectations of lower US interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Import Dependence Deepens

India's silver imports skyrocketed to $9.2 billion in 2025 (44% YoY growth), with October alone hitting $2.7 billion (+529%). China’s new license-based export controls from Jan 1, 2026, threaten supply chains, making diversification urgent.

According to Ajay Srivastava, GTRI Founder, China dominates global silver processing, importing $5.6 billion of silver ores (89% of world total) and exporting high-value products in electronics, solar panels, and medical devices. India, however, imported $6.4 billion of finished silver in 2024 (21.4% of global trade), becoming the largest consumer rather than processor.

GTRI calls for long-term overseas mining deals, domestic refining capacity, and recycling infrastructure to cut finished silver imports. "Securing silver supply chains is as critical as energy in today's geopolitical reality," Ajay Srivastava said.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 7

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 283 per gram and Rs 283,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

