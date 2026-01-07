Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Silver Prices Hit Record High Today (Jan 7) , Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 07, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today Jan 7 2026: Silver prices led a sharp rally in the domestic commodities market on Wednesday, climbing strongly as upbeat global cues and growing safe-haven demand boosted sentiment across precious metals. Buying interest was further supported by expectations of lower US interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Import Dependence Deepens

India's silver imports skyrocketed to $9.2 billion in 2025 (44% YoY growth), with October alone hitting $2.7 billion (+529%). China’s new license-based export controls from Jan 1, 2026, threaten supply chains, making diversification urgent.

According to Ajay Srivastava, GTRI Founder, China dominates global silver processing, importing $5.6 billion of silver ores (89% of world total) and exporting high-value products in electronics, solar panels, and medical devices. India, however, imported $6.4 billion of finished silver in 2024 (21.4% of global trade), becoming the largest consumer rather than processor. 

GTRI calls for long-term overseas mining deals, domestic refining capacity, and recycling infrastructure to cut finished silver imports. "Securing silver supply chains is as critical as energy in today's geopolitical reality," Ajay Srivastava said.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 7

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 283 per gram and Rs 283,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Pune 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Indore 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 263 263,000
Silver Rate in Salem 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 283 283,000
Silver Rate in Patna 263 263,000

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the silver price in Delhi today?

The silver price in Delhi is Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.

Why did silver prices rally on January 7, 2026?

Silver prices rallied due to upbeat global cues, safe-haven demand, expectations of lower US interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

How has India's silver import situation changed?

India's silver imports increased significantly in 2025, reaching $9.2 billion. China's export controls pose a threat to supply chains.

What are the suggested solutions to reduce India's finished silver imports?

The GTRI suggests long-term overseas mining deals, increased domestic refining capacity, and better recycling infrastructure.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
