The silver price in Delhi is Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.
Silver Prices Hit Record High Today (Jan 7) , Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City
Check the latest silver price on January 07, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Jan 7 2026: Silver prices led a sharp rally in the domestic commodities market on Wednesday, climbing strongly as upbeat global cues and growing safe-haven demand boosted sentiment across precious metals. Buying interest was further supported by expectations of lower US interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Import Dependence Deepens
India's silver imports skyrocketed to $9.2 billion in 2025 (44% YoY growth), with October alone hitting $2.7 billion (+529%). China’s new license-based export controls from Jan 1, 2026, threaten supply chains, making diversification urgent.
According to Ajay Srivastava, GTRI Founder, China dominates global silver processing, importing $5.6 billion of silver ores (89% of world total) and exporting high-value products in electronics, solar panels, and medical devices. India, however, imported $6.4 billion of finished silver in 2024 (21.4% of global trade), becoming the largest consumer rather than processor.
GTRI calls for long-term overseas mining deals, domestic refining capacity, and recycling infrastructure to cut finished silver imports. "Securing silver supply chains is as critical as energy in today's geopolitical reality," Ajay Srivastava said.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 7
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 283 per gram and Rs 283,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 263 per gram and Rs 263,000 per kg.
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Delhi
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Chennai
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Bangalore
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Mumbai
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Pune
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Kolkata
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|263
|263,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|283
|283,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|263
|263,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the silver price in Delhi today?
Why did silver prices rally on January 7, 2026?
Silver prices rallied due to upbeat global cues, safe-haven demand, expectations of lower US interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
How has India's silver import situation changed?
India's silver imports increased significantly in 2025, reaching $9.2 billion. China's export controls pose a threat to supply chains.
What are the suggested solutions to reduce India's finished silver imports?
The GTRI suggests long-term overseas mining deals, increased domestic refining capacity, and better recycling infrastructure.