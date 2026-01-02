LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 2) Hit The Roof, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today 2 Jan 2026: Silver prices led the rally in the domestic commodities market on Friday, surging sharply as strong global cues and rising safe-haven demand lifted sentiment across precious metals. Expectations of lower US interest rates and heightened geopolitical uncertainty continued to support buying interest.

Gold prices also moved higher, but silver clearly outperformed in Friday’s session. Trading volumes remained moderate as the MCX had operated only during the day session on Thursday and remained closed for evening trade due to the New Year holiday.

Global Markets Lift Silver Sentiment

Silver’s strong domestic performance mirrored gains in international markets. On the Comex, silver futures for March delivery advanced by $2.4, or 3.4 per cent, to $73 per ounce in overseas trade on Friday. This came after a sharp fall in the previous session, when prices had slumped by $7.32, or 9.39 per cent, to settle at $70.6 per ounce on Wednesday, the final trading day of 2025.

Silver climbed to around $73 per ounce on the first trading day of 2026, supported by tightening supply conditions, low stockpiles, and strengthening industrial as well as investment demand.

Gold prices overseas also opened the year on a firm note. Comex gold futures for February delivery rose $46.10, or 1.06 per cent, to $4,387.20 per ounce, after closing 1 per cent lower at $4,341.1 per ounce in the final session of 2025. US markets remained shut on Thursday for the New Year holiday.

Safe-Haven Demand, Supply Curbs Support Silver

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said silver has benefited from its growing strategic importance, noting that the metal’s designation as a critical mineral in the US has added to its appeal. Tight global supply, limited inventories, and rising usage across industrial applications have further strengthened the outlook.

He added that geopolitical developments continue to support safe-haven demand for precious metals. These include tighter US restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports, renewed Russia-Ukraine attacks over the New Year period that damaged key energy infrastructure, and China’s new export curbs on silver effective January 1.

Silver’s strong showing comes alongside a broader rally in precious metals, driven by expectations of lower US borrowing costs, persistent geopolitical risks, and steady investment flows. While gold posted strong gains, silver’s sharper rise underscored its dual role as both an industrial metal and a hedge in uncertain global conditions.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 242 per gram and Rs 242,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 242 per gram and Rs 242,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 242 per gram and Rs 242,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 242 per gram and Rs 242,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 242 per gram and Rs 242,000 per kg.