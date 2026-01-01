×

LIVE: Silver Prices Take A Dip (Jan 1), Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 01, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today 1 Jan 2026: Silver prices eased slightly on Thursday, beginning the new year on a muted note. Despite the pullback, volatility remained high as ongoing geopolitical developments continued to influence safe-haven demand. Earlier in the week, US strikes on Venezuela’s dock facilities and Chinese naval exercises had supported precious metal prices by heightening global risk sentiment.

Market participants said aggressive central bank buying, expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, concerns over the impact of US tariffs, persistent geopolitical risks, and strong inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds have been the key drivers behind bullion prices this year.

A recent report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd highlighted that ongoing inventory drawdowns across major global hubs, weakening arbitrage between Shanghai and COMEX, and repeated delivery pressures have exposed the limited availability of deliverable silver, helping support prices despite near-term consolidation.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 1

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 238 per gram and Rs 238,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 256 per gram and Rs 256,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 238 per gram and Rs 238,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 238 per gram and Rs 238,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 238 per gram and Rs 238,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 238 per gram and Rs 238,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Pune 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Indore 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 238 238,000
Silver Rate in Salem 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 256 256,000
Silver Rate in Patna 238 238,000

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
