LIVE: Silver Prices Crash Today (Dec 30), Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today 30 Decemeber 2025: Silver prices took centre stage in the domestic commodities market on Tuesday after the white metal saw sharp volatility and heavy losses from record levels in the previous session, even as early trade showed signs of a technical rebound.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures jumped 4.08 per cent to trade at Rs 2,33,700 per kg, attempting to recover after a steep correction. Gold prices also edged higher, with February contracts rising 0.59 per cent to Rs 1,35,744 per 10 grams.

The rebound followed a bruising session on Monday, when silver prices took a beating after failing to sustain historic highs amid intense selling pressure and heightened market volatility.

In international markets, silver mirrored weakness across precious metals as profit-taking intensified.

Margin Hikes, Thin Liquidity Hit Silver Hard

Analysts attributed the sharp reversal in silver prices largely to stretched long positions and a hike in margin requirements by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Thin holiday trading conditions further amplified intraday swings, making silver particularly vulnerable due to its relatively lower liquidity compared with gold.

Market experts noted that silver remains structurally tighter than gold, as it lacks a comparable reserve mechanism. While the London gold market is supported by nearly $700 billion worth of bullion that can be mobilised during periods of liquidity stress, silver inventories are far more constrained, leaving prices susceptible to abrupt moves.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said silver continues to face elevated volatility even as technical support levels come into play.

Analysts cautioned that while short-term volatility may persist after the sharp sell-off, supply constraints, geopolitical uncertainty and fragile liquidity conditions could keep silver prices in focus, even as investors reassess positions following the recent record-breaking rally.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Dec 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Also Read- LIVE: Gold Prices Take A Beating Today (Dec 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.