LIVE: Silver Prices Crash Today (Dec 30), Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on December 30, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today 30 Decemeber 2025: Silver prices took centre stage in the domestic commodities market on Tuesday after the white metal saw sharp volatility and heavy losses from record levels in the previous session, even as early trade showed signs of a technical rebound.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver March futures jumped 4.08 per cent to trade at Rs 2,33,700 per kg, attempting to recover after a steep correction. Gold prices also edged higher, with February contracts rising 0.59 per cent to Rs 1,35,744 per 10 grams.

The rebound followed a bruising session on Monday, when silver prices took a beating after failing to sustain historic highs amid intense selling pressure and heightened market volatility.

In international markets, silver mirrored weakness across precious metals as profit-taking intensified.

Margin Hikes, Thin Liquidity Hit Silver Hard

Analysts attributed the sharp reversal in silver prices largely to stretched long positions and a hike in margin requirements by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Thin holiday trading conditions further amplified intraday swings, making silver particularly vulnerable due to its relatively lower liquidity compared with gold.

Market experts noted that silver remains structurally tighter than gold, as it lacks a comparable reserve mechanism. While the London gold market is supported by nearly $700 billion worth of bullion that can be mobilised during periods of liquidity stress, silver inventories are far more constrained, leaving prices susceptible to abrupt moves.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said silver continues to face elevated volatility even as technical support levels come into play.

Analysts cautioned that while short-term volatility may persist after the sharp sell-off, supply constraints, geopolitical uncertainty and fragile liquidity conditions could keep silver prices in focus, even as investors reassess positions following the recent record-breaking rally.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Dec 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Pune 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
