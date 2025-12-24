Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Silver Prices Break All Records Today (Dec 24), Check 1 Gm & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

LIVE: Silver Prices Break All Records Today (Dec 24), Check 1 Gm & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on December 24, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today: Precious metals traded sharply higher on Wednesday, with silver racing to fresh record highs alongside a strong rally in gold, as escalating geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of US interest rate cuts boosted safe-haven demand.

Commenting on market trends, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, added that silver touched a fresh all-time high and surged beyond $72 an ounce.

Vakil noted that silver has gained 24 per cent in December alone and is up 135 per cent on a year-on-year basis, reflecting tight supply-demand dynamics and strong safe-haven flows. Gold has also posted an exceptional run, with domestic spot prices rising more than 76 per cent year-to-date and international gold prices climbing over 70 per cent in 2025, placing the metal on course for its strongest annual performance since 1979.

Geopolitical developments continued to play a central role in shaping market sentiment. The US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two additional Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, adding to tensions between the US and Venezuela. Separately, the killing of a Russian army general in a bomb attack on Monday further heightened geopolitical risks, underpinning demand for gold and silver.

Market participants continue to point to aggressive central bank buying, expectations of further US Fed rate cuts, concerns over the impact of US tariffs, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds as the key drivers behind the strong performance of precious metals this year.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 24

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 231 per gram and Rs 2,31,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 231 2,31,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Pune 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 244 2,44,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Indore 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 244 2,44,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 244 2,44,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 233 2,33,000
Silver Rate in Salem 244 2,44,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 244 2,44,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 244 2,44,000
Silver Rate in Patna 233 2,33,000
Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price Today Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price In Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Rate In India Today Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Surat Industrialist Blocks Road, Bursts Firecrackers for Son’s Birthday, Sparks Public Outrage
BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Set Today, Seat Formula Out, Mahayuti Sharing Nearly Final
Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget