LIVE: Silver Prices Break All Records Today (Dec 24), Check 1 Gm & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today: Precious metals traded sharply higher on Wednesday, with silver racing to fresh record highs alongside a strong rally in gold, as escalating geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of US interest rate cuts boosted safe-haven demand.

Commenting on market trends, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, added that silver touched a fresh all-time high and surged beyond $72 an ounce.

Vakil noted that silver has gained 24 per cent in December alone and is up 135 per cent on a year-on-year basis, reflecting tight supply-demand dynamics and strong safe-haven flows. Gold has also posted an exceptional run, with domestic spot prices rising more than 76 per cent year-to-date and international gold prices climbing over 70 per cent in 2025, placing the metal on course for its strongest annual performance since 1979.

Geopolitical developments continued to play a central role in shaping market sentiment. The US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two additional Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, adding to tensions between the US and Venezuela. Separately, the killing of a Russian army general in a bomb attack on Monday further heightened geopolitical risks, underpinning demand for gold and silver.

Market participants continue to point to aggressive central bank buying, expectations of further US Fed rate cuts, concerns over the impact of US tariffs, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds as the key drivers behind the strong performance of precious metals this year.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 24

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 231 per gram and Rs 2,31,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 233 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.