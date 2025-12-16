Buy Or Wait? Silver Rates In India Fall Today (Dec 16), Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price

Silver prices in India slipped on Tuesday, as gold rates also declined across major markets. Gold prices were declining in early trade, while silver retreated after recently hitting a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The move came as traders reassessed the implications of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and positioned themselves ahead of a week packed with key US economic data.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion in Focus

The broader attention on precious metals follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, while signalling that another reduction may follow next year. The move, accompanied by softer commentary from policymakers, reinforced expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

This shift pushed the dollar index lower to 98.30, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers and supporting demand in global markets. At the same time, the Indian rupee remained near its record low against the US dollar, a factor that continues to lend support to domestic gold prices by making imports costlier.

Market strategists noted that lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. While gold remained supported, silver saw some profit-taking after its recent surge, with investors weighing near-term cues amid inflation concerns and lingering economic uncertainty.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 16

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 199 per gram and Rs 1,99,100 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

Silver Rate In Pune Today

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

