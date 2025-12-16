Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Buy Or Wait? Silver Rates In India Fall Today (Dec 16), Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price

Check the latest silver price on December 16, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
Silver prices in India slipped on Tuesday, as gold rates also declined across major markets. Gold prices were declining in early trade, while silver retreated after recently hitting a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The move came as traders reassessed the implications of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and positioned themselves ahead of a week packed with key US economic data.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion in Focus

The broader attention on precious metals follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, while signalling that another reduction may follow next year. The move, accompanied by softer commentary from policymakers, reinforced expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

This shift pushed the dollar index lower to 98.30, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers and supporting demand in global markets. At the same time, the Indian rupee remained near its record low against the US dollar, a factor that continues to lend support to domestic gold prices by making imports costlier.

Market strategists noted that lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. While gold remained supported, silver saw some profit-taking after its recent surge, with investors weighing near-term cues amid inflation concerns and lingering economic uncertainty.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 16

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Chennai 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Mumbai 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Pune 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Kolkata 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Indore 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Lucknow 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Kanpur 199 1,99,100
Silver Rate in Salem 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Patna 199 1,99,100
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
