HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBUY Or WAIT? Silver Rate In India Today (Dec 12) At Fresh Highs; Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price

BUY Or WAIT? Silver Rate In India Today (Dec 12) At Fresh Highs; Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price

Check the latest silver price on December 12, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Silver prices in India climbed on Friday, following gold rates across the country. Gold prices posted modest gains on Friday morning, while silver extended its rally after scaling a new all-time high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The move came as traders assessed the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and prepared for a week packed with crucial US economic data.

Fed Rate Cut Fuels Bullion Momentum

The broader rally across precious metals was triggered by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, while signalling that another reduction may follow next year. The move, paired with softer commentary from policymakers, strengthened expectations of a more accommodative policy path.

This shift also dragged the dollar index lower to 98.30, making gold cheaper for international buyers and lifting demand in global markets. At the same time, the Indian rupee remained stuck at its record low against the US dollar, a trend that continues to support domestic gold prices by making imports costlier.

Market strategists highlighted that lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. With both metals already trading near lifetime highs, the Fed’s dovish stance is adding momentum to the ongoing rally as investors look for safety amid inflationary concerns and persistent economic uncertainty.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 12

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 204 per gram and Rs 2,04,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 215 per gram and Rs 2,15,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 204 per gram and Rs 2,04,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 204 per gram and Rs 2,04,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 204 per gram and Rs 2,04,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 204 per gram and Rs 2,04,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Pune 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Indore 201.10 2,01,100
Silver Rate in Lucknow 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Salem 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Patna 204 2,04,000

 

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Embed widget