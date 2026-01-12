Silver futures for March delivery on the MCX reached a lifetime high of Rs 2,63,996 per kilogram, a jump of 4.46%.
Silver Prices Hit New Peak Today (Jan 12) : Check 1-Gram and 1-Kg Rates In Your City
Check the latest silver price on Jan 12, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Jan 12 2026: Silver futures jumped to record highs in domestic and international markets on Monday as investors moved towards safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Silver Prices Hit Record High as MCX and Global Contracts Surge
Silver futures continued their sharp rally on Monday, hitting record highs in both domestic and international markets as investors turned to safe-haven assets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver for March delivery jumped Rs 11,271, or 4.46 per cent, to reach a lifetime high of Rs 2,63,996 per kilogram. Over the past week, the white metal zoomed Rs 16,409, or 6.94 per cent.
In global markets, silver for the March contract on Comex surged USD 4.56, or 5.8 per cent, to a historic peak of USD 83.90 per ounce, reflecting strong demand amid market uncertainties.
Analysts said the probe has heightened concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence, raising doubts about the stability of US monetary policy and driving a surge in demand for safe-haven assets like silver. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, slipped to 99.03, providing further support to silver prices in global markets. Adding to the uncertainty, President Trump is reportedly considering military action against Iran following violent anti-government protests, with analysts noting that Tehran may have crossed a red line.
Silver Rate Across Major Cities In India On Jan 12
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 287 per gram and Rs 287,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|287
|287,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|287
|287,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|287
|287,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|287
|287,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|287
|287,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|287
|287,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|270
|270,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the price of silver futures on the MCX on Monday?
How did global silver prices perform on Monday?
In global markets, silver for the March contract on Comex hit a historic peak of USD 83.90 per ounce, increasing by 5.8%.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on Jan 12?
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 270 per gram.
What are the silver prices in Chennai and Kolkata today?
In Chennai, silver is priced at Rs 287 per gram, while in Kolkata, it is Rs 270 per gram.