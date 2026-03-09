Silver Loses Its Shine (March 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today March 9 2026: Silver prices declined on Monday as a stronger US dollar and rising inflation expectations dampened sentiment in the precious metals market, reducing hopes of near-term rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery fell 1.30 per cent to Rs 2,64,799 per kg around 11.10 am. Earlier in the session, the white metal had dropped nearly 1.4 per cent before recovering some losses.

Gold also moved lower during the session, though the correction in silver was sharper. The pullback came as the US dollar climbed to a three-month high of 99.34, gaining 0.36 per cent intraday. A stronger greenback typically weighs on precious metals, as it makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Analysts said rising US Treasury yields also pressured bullion prices, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching a one-month high. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as silver and gold.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged nearly 27 per cent to $116 per barrel, the first time since 2022 that both key benchmarks crossed the $100 mark. The spike followed escalating tensions in the Middle East and supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

The sharp rise in oil prices has heightened inflation concerns, prompting traders to increasingly expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged when its two-day policy meeting concludes on March 18. Market expectations of a rate pause in June have also increased to over 51 per cent, compared with below 43 per cent last week.

Despite Monday’s decline, analysts maintain that the medium- to long-term outlook for silver remains constructive, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, steady industrial demand and favourable global cues.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

