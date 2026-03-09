Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Loses Its Shine (March 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Loses Its Shine (March 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 9, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 9 2026: Silver prices declined on Monday as a stronger US dollar and rising inflation expectations dampened sentiment in the precious metals market, reducing hopes of near-term rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery fell 1.30 per cent to Rs 2,64,799 per kg around 11.10 am. Earlier in the session, the white metal had dropped nearly 1.4 per cent before recovering some losses.

Gold also moved lower during the session, though the correction in silver was sharper. The pullback came as the US dollar climbed to a three-month high of 99.34, gaining 0.36 per cent intraday. A stronger greenback typically weighs on precious metals, as it makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Analysts said rising US Treasury yields also pressured bullion prices, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching a one-month high. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as silver and gold.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged nearly 27 per cent to $116 per barrel, the first time since 2022 that both key benchmarks crossed the $100 mark. The spike followed escalating tensions in the Middle East and supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

The sharp rise in oil prices has heightened inflation concerns, prompting traders to increasingly expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged when its two-day policy meeting concludes on March 18. Market expectations of a rate pause in June have also increased to over 51 per cent, compared with below 43 per cent last week.

Despite Monday’s decline, analysts maintain that the medium- to long-term outlook for silver remains constructive, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, steady industrial demand and favourable global cues.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 9

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices decline on March 9, 2026?

Silver prices fell due to a stronger US dollar and rising inflation expectations, which lowered hopes for near-term US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

How did the US dollar's strength affect silver prices?

A stronger US dollar, reaching a three-month high, made dollar-denominated commodities like silver more expensive for holders of other currencies, putting downward pressure on prices.

What is the silver price per kilogram in Delhi on March 9, 2026?

The silver price in Delhi on March 9, 2026, is Rs 280,000 per kilogram.

What is the outlook for silver in the medium to long term?

Despite recent declines, the medium- to long-term outlook for silver remains positive, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, steady industrial demand, and favorable global cues.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Silver Loses Its Shine (March 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Loses Its Shine (March 9), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Take Modest Hit Today (March 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Take Modest Hit Today (March 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Govt Employees! Basic Salary May Rise By 66% If Family Unit Rule Changes
8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Govt Employees! Basic Salary May Rise By 66% If Family Unit Rule Changes
Personal Finance
Global Tensions Rising: How Should You Manage Your Investments?
Global Tensions Rising: How Should You Manage Your Investments?
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget