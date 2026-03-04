Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Climb Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Climb Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 4, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 4 2026: Silver prices climbed sharply on Wednesday, rising nearly 2 per cent in futures trade as escalating tensions between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

The rally in precious metals came amid heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East, which pushed investors towards safer assets. Concerns over possible disruptions to energy supplies and global shipping routes have increased market uncertainty.

However, exchange-traded funds tracking precious metals witnessed declines despite the rise in prices. Major silver ETFs dropped between 7.12 per cent and 7.43 per cent during the session, while gold ETFs fell between 3 per cent and 3.87 per cent.

In international markets, Comex silver prices remained firm alongside gains in gold. Spot gold rose about 1 per cent to $5,138.46 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery climbed 0.5 per cent to $5,147.10. Gold has gained about 19 per cent so far this year after surging 64 per cent in 2025, supported by geopolitical uncertainty and sustained central bank buying.

Meanwhile, the dollar index edged up 0.15 per cent to 99.20. A stronger US currency typically limits the upside for bullion by making dollar-denominated commodities costlier for overseas buyers.

Geopolitical tensions intensified after US President Donald Trump said American forces had targeted several Iranian naval and air installations, while Iran struck key oil infrastructure in the Gulf region. The developments prompted investors to reduce exposure to equities amid fears of broader disruptions to energy markets.

Oil prices also extended their gains. WTI crude climbed above $75 per barrel, marking an 11 per cent rise over two days, while Brent crude traded near $81 per barrel as risks to supply through the Strait of Hormuz remained in focus.

From a technical perspective, analysts said MCX silver has support levels at Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,70,000, while resistance is seen at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,20,000. Investors are also closely tracking upcoming US economic data, including PMI readings, ADP non-farm employment figures and unemployment data, for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 4

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices increase on March 4, 2026?

Silver prices climbed sharply due to escalating tensions between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran, boosting demand for safe-haven assets.

What was the impact of geopolitical risks on precious metal ETFs?

Despite rising silver prices, exchange-traded funds tracking precious metals witnessed declines, with major silver ETFs dropping between 7.12% and 7.43%.

What are the technical support and resistance levels for MCX silver?

Analysts indicate MCX silver has support levels at Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,70,000, with resistance seen at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,20,000.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on March 4, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Prices Soar 1% Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Soar 1% Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Climb Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Climb Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Grocery Shopping Getting Expensive? Follow These 5 Money-Saving Tips
Grocery Shopping Getting Expensive? Follow These 5 Money-Saving Tips
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees & Pensioners Likely To Receive Higher Medical Allowance
8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees & Pensioners Likely To Receive Higher Medical Allowance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget