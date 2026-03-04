Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today March 4 2026: Silver prices climbed sharply on Wednesday, rising nearly 2 per cent in futures trade as escalating tensions between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

The rally in precious metals came amid heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East, which pushed investors towards safer assets. Concerns over possible disruptions to energy supplies and global shipping routes have increased market uncertainty.

However, exchange-traded funds tracking precious metals witnessed declines despite the rise in prices. Major silver ETFs dropped between 7.12 per cent and 7.43 per cent during the session, while gold ETFs fell between 3 per cent and 3.87 per cent.

In international markets, Comex silver prices remained firm alongside gains in gold. Spot gold rose about 1 per cent to $5,138.46 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery climbed 0.5 per cent to $5,147.10. Gold has gained about 19 per cent so far this year after surging 64 per cent in 2025, supported by geopolitical uncertainty and sustained central bank buying.

Meanwhile, the dollar index edged up 0.15 per cent to 99.20. A stronger US currency typically limits the upside for bullion by making dollar-denominated commodities costlier for overseas buyers.

Geopolitical tensions intensified after US President Donald Trump said American forces had targeted several Iranian naval and air installations, while Iran struck key oil infrastructure in the Gulf region. The developments prompted investors to reduce exposure to equities amid fears of broader disruptions to energy markets.

Oil prices also extended their gains. WTI crude climbed above $75 per barrel, marking an 11 per cent rise over two days, while Brent crude traded near $81 per barrel as risks to supply through the Strait of Hormuz remained in focus.

From a technical perspective, analysts said MCX silver has support levels at Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,70,000, while resistance is seen at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,20,000. Investors are also closely tracking upcoming US economic data, including PMI readings, ADP non-farm employment figures and unemployment data, for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 4

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

