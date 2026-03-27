Silver Prices Today March 27 2026: Silver prices climbed sharply on Friday, rebounding from the previous session’s steep fall as easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran brought investors back into the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery jumped Rs 6,911, or 3.14 per cent, to Rs 2,26,785 per kg. The recovery followed a sharp decline in the prior session, when prices had dropped Rs 14,960, or 6.37 per cent, to settle at Rs 2,19,874 per kg.

Trading activity resumed on Thursday evening after markets remained shut during the morning session due to Ram Navami.

Analysts attributed the rebound to a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump paused military strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, opening a window for diplomatic engagement.

However, Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, cautioned that upside remains limited. She said Trump’s warning of stronger military action after Iran rejected peace talks has capped gains, while the lack of a clear resolution continues to keep markets volatile.

Negotiations remain fragile, with Iran rejecting Washington’s 15-point proposal and demanding recognition over the Strait of Hormuz.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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