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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Rebound Sharply (March 27), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Rebound Sharply (March 27), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 27, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Silver Prices Today March 27 2026: Silver prices climbed sharply on Friday, rebounding from the previous session’s steep fall as easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran brought investors back into the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery jumped Rs 6,911, or 3.14 per cent, to Rs 2,26,785 per kg. The recovery followed a sharp decline in the prior session, when prices had dropped Rs 14,960, or 6.37 per cent, to settle at Rs 2,19,874 per kg.

Trading activity resumed on Thursday evening after markets remained shut during the morning session due to Ram Navami.

Analysts attributed the rebound to a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump paused military strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, opening a window for diplomatic engagement.

However, Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, cautioned that upside remains limited. She said Trump’s warning of stronger military action after Iran rejected peace talks has capped gains, while the lack of a clear resolution continues to keep markets volatile.

Negotiations remain fragile, with Iran rejecting Washington’s 15-point proposal and demanding recognition over the Strait of Hormuz.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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