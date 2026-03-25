Silver prices increased due to a strong rally in global precious metals, a weaker US dollar, and improved commodity market sentiment. Easing geopolitical tensions also contributed to renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets.
Silver Prices Rally Ahead (March 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on March 25, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today March 25 2026: Silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong rally in global precious metals amid a weaker US dollar and improving sentiment across commodity markets.
While gold led the gains, the broader uptrend supported silver prices as well, with the metal benefiting from renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets and easing geopolitical tensions.
Analysts said the rebound in bullion was driven by improving global cues. Gold prices experienced a notable rally on Wednesday driven by easing geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict and expectations of potential interest rate cuts amid inflation projections, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. The precious metals market reacted positively to the signs of a ceasefire, which has alleviated some of the panic selling witnessed earlier, he added.
The recovery in precious metals also comes as global central banks continue to accumulate gold despite record-high prices, with China and Kazakhstan among key buyers, said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, indicating sustained support for the broader bullion complex.
In international markets, silver tracked the upward momentum alongside gold, supported by a softer US dollar and easing concerns around inflation. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more attractive for holders of other currencies, boosting demand.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 25
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|250
|250,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices rise on March 25, 2026?
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 250 per gram. This also translates to Rs 250,000 per kilogram.
How does a weaker US dollar affect silver prices?
A weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities like silver more attractive to holders of other currencies. This increased attractiveness can boost demand and consequently support higher silver prices.
Are global central banks still buying gold?
Yes, global central banks continue to accumulate gold, even at record-high prices. China and Kazakhstan are mentioned as key buyers, indicating sustained support for the broader bullion market.