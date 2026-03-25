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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Rally Ahead (March 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Rally Ahead (March 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 25, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 25 2026: Silver prices moved higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong rally in global precious metals amid a weaker US dollar and improving sentiment across commodity markets.

While gold led the gains, the broader uptrend supported silver prices as well, with the metal benefiting from renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets and easing geopolitical tensions.

Analysts said the rebound in bullion was driven by improving global cues. Gold prices experienced a notable rally on Wednesday driven by easing geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict and expectations of potential interest rate cuts amid inflation projections, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. The precious metals market reacted positively to the signs of a ceasefire, which has alleviated some of the panic selling witnessed earlier, he added.

The recovery in precious metals also comes as global central banks continue to accumulate gold despite record-high prices, with China and Kazakhstan among key buyers, said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, indicating sustained support for the broader bullion complex.

In international markets, silver tracked the upward momentum alongside gold, supported by a softer US dollar and easing concerns around inflation. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more attractive for holders of other currencies, boosting demand.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices rise on March 25, 2026?

Silver prices increased due to a strong rally in global precious metals, a weaker US dollar, and improved commodity market sentiment. Easing geopolitical tensions also contributed to renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 250 per gram. This also translates to Rs 250,000 per kilogram.

How does a weaker US dollar affect silver prices?

A weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities like silver more attractive to holders of other currencies. This increased attractiveness can boost demand and consequently support higher silver prices.

Are global central banks still buying gold?

Yes, global central banks continue to accumulate gold, even at record-high prices. China and Kazakhstan are mentioned as key buyers, indicating sustained support for the broader bullion market.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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