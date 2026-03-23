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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Bleed Amid West Asia Conflict (March 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Bleed Amid West Asia Conflict (March 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 23, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 23 2026: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Monday, tracking a broader sell-off in precious metals amid rising global inflation concerns and a strengthening US dollar.

The weakness in bullion followed heightened volatility in global markets, where both gold and silver extended their losses as investors reacted to surging oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary conditions.

Analysts said the decline reflects a shift in sentiment, with inflation fears and the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as silver.

In international markets, precious metals continued to slide, with Comex gold futures falling for a fifth straight session and slipping below key levels, signalling broader pressure across the segment. Over the past week, global bullion prices have seen steep declines, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing correction.

Market experts noted that silver, which had witnessed a strong rally earlier, is now facing profit booking and valuation concerns amid heightened volatility. However, they added that the longer-term outlook remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.

According to analysts, the current downturn is largely driven by macroeconomic factors, including a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflationary pressures in key economies.

The US dollar index has remained elevated above the 99 mark, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, which has weakened near the 94 level against the dollar.

While near-term volatility is expected to persist, analysts believe silver prices could stabilise once macroeconomic conditions become clearer and inflation expectations moderate.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 23

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Indore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Patna 230 230,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are silver prices falling on March 23, 2026?

Silver prices are under pressure due to rising global inflation, a strengthening US dollar, and expectations of tighter monetary conditions. These factors reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver.

What is the silver price in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Are there any structural factors supporting long-term silver prices?

Yes, the longer-term outlook for silver remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.

What are the current macroeconomic factors influencing silver prices?

Key macroeconomic factors include a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflation in major economies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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