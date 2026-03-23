Silver prices are under pressure due to rising global inflation, a strengthening US dollar, and expectations of tighter monetary conditions. These factors reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver.
Silver Prices Bleed Amid West Asia Conflict (March 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on March 23, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today March 23 2026: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Monday, tracking a broader sell-off in precious metals amid rising global inflation concerns and a strengthening US dollar.
The weakness in bullion followed heightened volatility in global markets, where both gold and silver extended their losses as investors reacted to surging oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary conditions.
Analysts said the decline reflects a shift in sentiment, with inflation fears and the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as silver.
In international markets, precious metals continued to slide, with Comex gold futures falling for a fifth straight session and slipping below key levels, signalling broader pressure across the segment. Over the past week, global bullion prices have seen steep declines, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing correction.
Market experts noted that silver, which had witnessed a strong rally earlier, is now facing profit booking and valuation concerns amid heightened volatility. However, they added that the longer-term outlook remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.
According to analysts, the current downturn is largely driven by macroeconomic factors, including a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflationary pressures in key economies.
The US dollar index has remained elevated above the 99 mark, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, which has weakened near the 94 level against the dollar.
While near-term volatility is expected to persist, analysts believe silver prices could stabilise once macroeconomic conditions become clearer and inflation expectations moderate.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 23
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|230
|230,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are silver prices falling on March 23, 2026?
What is the silver price in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Are there any structural factors supporting long-term silver prices?
Yes, the longer-term outlook for silver remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.
What are the current macroeconomic factors influencing silver prices?
Key macroeconomic factors include a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflation in major economies.