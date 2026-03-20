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Silver Prices Today March 20 2026: Silver prices surged on Friday, rebounding strongly after the previous session’s sharp decline, as easing tensions in West Asia lifted sentiment across bullion markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery climbed as much as 3.68 per cent, or Rs 8,540, to touch Rs 2,40,000 per kg during intraday trade. The metal slipped to a low of Rs 2,37,300 earlier in the session but recovered thereafter. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,36,903, up Rs 5,443 or 2.35 per cent.

The upmove in domestic markets mirrored global trends. In international trade, Comex silver rose 3.61 per cent to $73.78 per ounce, reflecting improved risk sentiment and renewed buying interest.

The rebound follows a steep fall in the previous session, when silver had dropped to around Rs 2.20 lakh per kg amid broad-based selling in precious metals.

According to Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recent volatility in bullion has been driven by shifting macro cues, including rising inflation concerns linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

He noted that safe-haven demand had weakened earlier due to a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields, while elevated crude oil prices added to inflation worries and supply concerns.

While gold also moved higher during the session, silver outperformed with sharper gains, indicating renewed investor interest in the white metal after the recent correction.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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