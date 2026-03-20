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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Remain Steady (March 20), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Remain Steady (March 20), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 20, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 20 2026: Silver prices surged on Friday, rebounding strongly after the previous session’s sharp decline, as easing tensions in West Asia lifted sentiment across bullion markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery climbed as much as 3.68 per cent, or Rs 8,540, to touch Rs 2,40,000 per kg during intraday trade. The metal slipped to a low of Rs 2,37,300 earlier in the session but recovered thereafter. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,36,903, up Rs 5,443 or 2.35 per cent.

The upmove in domestic markets mirrored global trends. In international trade, Comex silver rose 3.61 per cent to $73.78 per ounce, reflecting improved risk sentiment and renewed buying interest.

The rebound follows a steep fall in the previous session, when silver had dropped to around Rs 2.20 lakh per kg amid broad-based selling in precious metals.

According to Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recent volatility in bullion has been driven by shifting macro cues, including rising inflation concerns linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

He noted that safe-haven demand had weakened earlier due to a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields, while elevated crude oil prices added to inflation worries and supply concerns.

While gold also moved higher during the session, silver outperformed with sharper gains, indicating renewed investor interest in the white metal after the recent correction.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices surge on March 20, 2026?

Silver prices surged due to easing tensions in West Asia, which lifted sentiment across bullion markets. This rebound followed a sharp decline in the previous session.

What was the intraday high for May 5 delivery silver futures on the MCX?

On the MCX, silver futures for May 5 delivery climbed as high as Rs 2,40,000 per kg during intraday trade on March 20, 2026.

How did silver perform globally on March 20, 2026?

Globally, Comex silver rose 3.61 per cent to $73.78 per ounce, mirroring the upmove seen in domestic Indian markets and reflecting improved risk sentiment.

What factors are contributing to the recent volatility in bullion prices?

Volatility in bullion is driven by shifting macro cues, including inflation concerns linked to the US-Israel conflict involving Iran and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

What is the current silver price per gram in Chennai?

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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